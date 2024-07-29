Zoo, gaol and... toilets? Loo block signposted as key tourist spot

A decision to mark a public toilet block with the same signage usually reserved for significant historic and cultural sites has been slammed by the community.
The sign, which popped up outside the toilet block in Dubbo's Lion's Park West, celebrates the "groundbreaking" use of "cutting-edge" 3D printing technology to construct the amenities.
But one councillor has slammed the sign, saying the toilets make Dubbo a "laughing stock".
"As I travel around, especially to other councils throughout the region, this 3D printed toilet is an absolute laughing stock, that is the truth," councillor Josh Black said.
"I first saw the sign when I was over there on Monday afternoon doing a video about my motion for a public toilet strategy for Facebook. I saw the sign and I thought, 'what?'."
The $322,041 toilet block was completed in September 2023 and made national headlines for being the first 3D-printed council facility in the country. It took Contour3D 25 hours to print.
However, it has drawn criticism from the community due to its cost to build, old-style design and the fact cracks started forming in the structure not long after construction was complete.
Cr Black said, given all the issues, the amenities were not a landmark worth celebrating.
"[The sign] really is trying to sell the 3D toilet as a great success," he said.
"If it was such a success, every toilet building in the Dubbo LGA going forward would be 3D printed ... if they're not 3D printed, that just screams that the 3D-printing process was a failed experiment at rate payers expense."
Others on social media were equally critical. When one local took to a council discussion page with a picture of the sign, others were quick to comment "is this a joke?".
Despite the backlash, Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson has always stood by the project.
"Organisations from around the nation have made enquiries in relation to the use of this technology for their projects and council will definitely use this technology again in the future," he told the Daily Liberal in December, 2023.
"A decision was made by councillors in May 2022 to set aside blocks of land specifically for 3D printed housing to try and help solve issues of lack of housing and affordable housing in Dubbo.
"[The toilets were] seen as a good project to use 3D printing before the 3D-printed housing was ready to move forward."
He even defended the toilets at a recent hearing for an inquiry into council financial sustainability, which was held at the Dubbo Regional Council on Friday, June 28.
While giving evidence, he was asked by Greens member Amanda Cohn about the toilet block. She said it had received "quite a lot of media attention".
"We've led the way on this. There's no other government across the nation that has produced a 3D piece of printed infrastructure," Cr Dickerson said, defending the toilets.
"It was actually a spectator sport during the printing process there given the number of people who were interested in that and the number of people who visited from both levels of government, from individual firms and from architectural firms.
"I encourage you to go and visit that when you leave today. It's quite fascinating. It's a tourist attraction in its own right."
Committee chair Emily Suvaal then followed up Ms Cohn's questioning, asking if the toilet block still had cracks in it.
"I have just googled it. I'm genuinely interested. The first thing that comes up is,'Cracks appear in Dubbo's $300,000 3D-printed toilet block'," she said.
Cr Dickerson responded saying the cracks had been remedied and that "no one is concerned" about them.
"Any concrete structure will have some microcracking. The concrete slab that we're sitting on now will have some microcracking in it," he said.
"With the microcracking, when that was built, we specifically said to the builders, 'don't paint it because we want to see how it performs in the environment.'
"I'm disappointed that in an inquiry into the financial sustainability of local government across the state we end up talking about cracks in a toilet!"
