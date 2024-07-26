'I would have been stoked just attending': Aaliyah relishing Olympic opportunity

Like most people, Aaliyah Taurau is in awe of Olympians.
Now, she's getting the chance to work with some of the best athletes in the world.
Ms Taurau is a sports therapist for Rugby Canada, a role which has seen her head to the Paris Olympics to work with the country's rugby sevens side.
"One of the head senior physiotherapists who I worked under and with during my time in the NRL had not only prior international experience himself but also good connections within our industry," she said.
"He put my name out there for me on his behalf and next thing I knew, I had offers flying through. I accepted a contract with Rugby Canada as it was a dream of mine to work abroad.
"If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have had such a great opportunity pop up so I'm forever in his debt for the doors it's opened."
After launching her own business as a personal trainer whilst studying, the sports therapist moved on to working with NDIS clients and veterans.
From there, it was to sports performance within NRL to studying to become a physiotherapist.
Over the last eight years, Ms Taurau has achieved some wonderful things and said her loved ones have never failed to be a strong support system.
"I'm blessed to say my family and friends are my biggest cheerleaders," she said.
"They're equally, if not more, excited and proud and I love them for it very much. They may not see it, but each and every person who is a loved/close one to me plays a significant part in where I am today.
With her own business, Ora Therapy, Ms Taurau continues to grow her organisation and gave advice to anyone wishing to be in her position.
"It's a pinch and more. I think it'll take a while for it to sink in. To summarise, it's the first time in my life where I feel genuinely in awe," she said.
"Invest in yourself, in every way possible. From your health to your knowledge, your network, everything," she said.
"Set your goal but have systems in place to get there. Every bit of the journey is just as important as the destination.
"Find peace in discomfort. Nothing is linear, so embrace the suck. Sounds odd but there are takeaways from even the "bad" times."
While the rest of us will have to stay up until the early hours of the morning to watch the world's best athletes, Ms Taurau said she is still pinching herself.
"Honestly, just the fact that I'm there in general (is amazing)," she said.
"I would've been stoked just attending but getting to work and having direct involvement is something I never saw coming.
"If I was to say anything besides the obvious but, I'm most excited to have a front row seat to witness all the athletes, all the sports and just embracing all the culture that comes with it."
Team Canada's rugby sevens campaign begins at 1:30am AEST on July 29.
