Key Cowboy returns in push for finals as Fishies welcome back playmaker

Saturday, July 27
Wade Park, Orange
Kick-off 3:30pm (league tag starts 12pm)
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Michael Latu, 3 Lachlan Lawson, 4 Adam Hart, 5 Brodie Tarleton, 6 Jaiden Powyer, 7 Kaydden Hoad, 8 Glen Maxwell, 9 Billy Morgan, 10 Nathan Potts, 11 Marlin Pollack, 12 Rakai Tuheke, 13 Connor Vardanega; Bench: 14 Jarrod Morgan, 15 Brian Adam, 16 Shayne Loie, 17 Te Riri Maxwell. Coach: Shane Rodney.
The Hawks will keep things the same after getting the job done against Lithgow last weekend. Jaiden Powyer remains in the halves alongside Kaydden Hoad.
MUDGEE: 1 Nathan Orr, 2 Ethan Pegus, 3 David West, 4 Camden Sutton, 5 Harry Hopkins, 6 Billy Carberry, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Nick Bligh, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Wil Stockton, 11 Ryan O'Connor, 12 Cody Godden, 13 Clay Priest; Bench: 14 Ben Thompson, 15 Luke Moody, 16 Hayden Carpenter, 17 Hamish Bryant. Coach: Clay Priest.
Hamish Bryant comes into the side for the Dragons who will be looking to produce a strong defence effort after a high-scoring match against Orange CYMS last weekend. Chad Chandler drops out of the side also. There is still no sign of Zac Saddler or Jack Littlejohn who remain on the sideline with injuries.
Sunday, July 28
Wade Park, Orange
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
CYMS: 1 Jesse Buchan, 2 Ethan Kennedy, 3 Kiyan Shaw, 4 Adam Stanford, 5 Josh Hart, 6 Liam Wilson, 7 Daniel Mortimer, 8 Mitch Collins, 9 Ryan Griffin, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 Ethan McKellar, 12 Marcel Ikinofo, 13 Dylan Kelly; Bench: 14 Preston Simpson, 15 Anthony Redfern, 16 Angus Thompson, 17 Ethan Bereyne. Captain-coach: Jack Buchanan.
Liam Wilson will move into the halves for Orange CYMS this weekend with Pat Williams out. Wilson has spent much of the season on the wing and opens the door for Ethan Kennedy to return to the side as well. Josh Hart will start on the other wing and Preston Simpson moves to the bench.
ST PAT'S: 1 Jackson Brien, 2 Ray Towney, 3 Caleb Wardman, 4 Matt Beattie, 5 Dylan Branda, 6 Cooper Neilsen, 7 Noah Griffiths, 8 Nic Booth, 9 Jack O'Neill, 10 Jake Anlezark, 11 Cooper Earsman, 12 Josh Belfanti, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 Josh Hanrahan, 16 Zac Merritt, 17 Jack Mackey. Coach: Chris Osborne.
The Saints will welcome back former captain-coach Zac Merritt this weekend for their trip to Orange. Merritt missed last weekend's loss to the Bathurst Panthers and is joined by Jack Mackey as the other new face on the bench.
Spooner Oval, Forbes
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
FORBES: 1 Tom Toohey, 2 Connor Greenhalgh, 3 Coopa Martin, 4 David White, 5 Jordan Hartwig, 6 Jack Smith, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Tom Phillips, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Jake Haddrill, 11 Traie Merritt, 12 Ben Maguire, 13 Jake Grace; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 Charlie Lennon, 16 TBC, 18 Jack Hartwig. Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh.
The Magpies haven't changed a thing from their side which lost to Dubbo CYMS last weekend. Coach Cameron Greenhalgh was upbeat about Forbes' run into the finals but admitted they are just aiming to finish inside the top eight.
PARKES: 1 Sam Dwyer, 2 Malakai Folau, 3 Tuhi Pompey, 4 Fiohira Faingaa, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Joseph Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Jake Hutchings, 9 Jake Porter, 10 Nikola Sovatabua, 11 Riley Scott, 12 Brandon Paige, 13 Cody Crisp; Bench: 14 Jake Dooley, 15 Isieli Matalave, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Coach: Chad Porter.
After a narrow win last weekend, Parkes also have opted to make too many changes for their match against old foes Forbes. Keep an eye on Jacob Smede who scored four tries last weekend while Nikola Sovatabua also takes on his old side.
Kennard Park, Wellington
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
WELLINGTON: 1 Tyrone Tattersall, 2 Ben Cook, 3 Brock Naden, 4 Jeff Lingwoodock, 5 Brian Baxter, 6 Mason Williams, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Richard Peckham, 10 Manassah Timu, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Seaun Stanley Jr, 13 Nat Lindsay; Bench: 14 Elijah Colliss, 15 TBC, 16 TBC, 17 Logan Conn. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
Representative outside back Brock Naden is back for the Cowboys just in time for a late push towards the finals. Naden has missed the last several matches and will start in the centres. Seaun Stanley Jr also comes back into the starting side as well.
NYNGAN: 1 Charlie Wykes, 2 Matty McDougall, 3 James Tuitahi, 4 Terrance Ryan, 5 Sam Simmons, 6 Jacob Neill, 7 Will Black, 8 Bill Quarmby, 9 Aidan Bermingham, 10 Vincent Leuluai, 11 Corey Cox, 12 Rory Quarmby, 13 Jackson Cox; Bench: 14 Ratu Manoa Satala, 15 Harry Hammond, 17 Dane Casey, 18 Kelevi Ralulu. Captain-coach: James Tuitahi.
Jacob Neill will return to the halves this weekend for Nyngan's trip to Wellington. Neill has played prop or five-eighth throughout the season but the absence of Cooper Black means the former Nyngan coach moves closer to the ball. Vincent Leuluai is also a massive inclusion for Nyngan.
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Kick-off 2:30pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
MACQUARIE: 1 Eric Fernando, 2 Aisawke Masiwala, 3 Charlie Kempston, 4 Carl Ralph, 5 Ash Widders, 6 Harry Kempston, 7 Jason Boney, 8 Netava Naruma, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Alex Ronayne, 11 Jack Kempston, 12 Kyjuan Crawford, 13 Billy Gilbert; Bench: 14 Cameron Dennis, 15 Shaquille Gordon, 16 Johnny Mafiti, 17 TBC. Coach: Jack Kavanagh.
After a disappointing loss last weekend, the Raiders have made a few changes to their backline. Eric Fernando moves to fullback, Ash Widders will go to the wing and Charlie Kempston moves to the centres. Outside of those moves, Cameron Dennis and Shaq Gordon come into the team on the bench.
CYMS: 1 Jeremy Thurston, 2 Jack Allen, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Clynton Edwards, 5 John Grey, 6 Mitch Cleary, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Thomas Stimpson, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Jaymn Cleary, 11 Jarryn Powyer, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Ben Marlin; Bench: 14 Claude Gordon, 16 Sullivan Haycock, 17 Jarrod Spicer, 18 Troyden Dixon. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
Dubbo CYMS will welcome back Claude Gordon from a jaw injury suffered in round one. Initial fears were that Gordon would miss the season but he has been named to make a return. Jack Quinn's medial collateral ligament injury has ruled him out this weekend with Tom Stimpson moving into the starting side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.