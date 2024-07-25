Here's where you're most likely to get caught

Did you get caught speeding in Dubbo in the past year?
Plenty of drivers did, and Orlander Ruming has the breakdown on which streets had the most speeding fines and how much it cost motorists. Read the story here about Dubbo's speeding fines.
Meanwhile Sarah Falson caught up with the organiser of a health event being held in Dubbo on the weekend, and the stigma around men's health.
Finally, in sport, Tom Barber interviewed one of top local sportswomen. Katie Kelly has scored the most tries in the league tag season and spoke of her surprise at how well the season is going.
Enjoy reading and have a great day!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
