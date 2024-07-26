Osborne caps rapid rise with Country call-up as bumper Central West group readies itself

When Abby Osborne signed on with the Dubbo Roolettes ahead of the 2023 Westfund Ferguson Cup season, she had basically no rugby union experience.
She'd previously made headlines for her water polo and basketball exploits, but it didn't take her long to come to terms with life on the footy field.
Her rapid rise will hit new heights on Saturday, July 27, when she runs out for the NSW Country Corellas under 18s side.
"Her development over the last year-and-a-half has been fantastic to watch," Dubbo coach Gus McDonald said.
"She's come a long way and she fully deserves it. She's just a hard worker. She's just always at training and she always puts in."
This season, Osborne has established as a starter for a Roos side which sits unbeaten at the top of the ladder.
"It runs off on all the girls," McDonald said of selection excitement.
"They all get around each other for any achievements and the whole side is really happy for her."
Given the Roolettes' record in 2024, and the fact they won the Westfund Ferguson Cup grand final last year, many expected the side to feature prominently in Country squads.
Osborne is the sole representative though, as no Dubbo players made the Corellas' open-age squad. After Central West won this season's country championship, four from Bathurst and one each from Orange City, Parkes and Wellington all made that team.
"It was probably surprising," McDonald admitted of the Roolettes omission.
"But there is three games of footy (at the championships) and it's about you turn up and play and I guess that's what the selectors look at.
"But it is surprising."
Janalee Conroy would no doubt have been in contention for a Country call-up if it wasn't for a broken jaw, which she is nearing a return from.
The NSW Country junior sides will do battle with City at Bathurst on Sunday, July 28.
Dubbo Junior Rugby Club will be well represented, with four other players selected alongside Osborne, while another unfortunately missed out due to a head knock.
Sele Mainakavika only arrived in Dubbo from Fiji late last year but his rugby skills were quickly noticed and he's already risen to NSW Country level in the under 16s.
Outside back Ben Willner and hooker Kobe Kelleher have been playing in Dubbo since their Walla days and they'll play for the Country under 15s side while Dubbo junior and current student at Kinross Wolaroi in Orange, Hamish Leader, will take on City in the under 14s.
Maddison Higgins was set to play this weekend but an unfortunate concussion suffered at training in the past week has ruled her out.
"It's great for the kids and recognition of their skills and development," Dubbo Junior Rugby Club president Adam Willner said.
The Dubbo group is part of one of the strongest Central West contingent seen at a Country level for some time.
In total, 17 players will feature across the seven Country teams which meet their metropolitan counterparts at Bathurst.
"The proof is in the pudding for these clubs and the local coaches and the effort they put in," Willner said.
"They're getting recognition and the zone is as well and that's obviously off the back of the state champs, which is a great vehicle to give these kids an opportunity."
The action at Bathurst's Anne Ashwood Park starts at 9.30am on Sunday.
