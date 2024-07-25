What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Welcome to our What's On newsletter, where we go through what's happening in Dubbo and the region in the coming weeks.
What's on this weekend?
There's no shortage of events in Dubbo this weekend.
Are you looking for something to do on Saturday night? Comedian Austen Tayshus will be at Crossroads Bar, Jimeoin will be at the DRTCC and International Wrestling Australia will be at the Dubbo RSL.
For everything else happening, take a look below.
What will the weather be like?
Rain is expected on Friday. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast between five and 20 millimetres. The temperature is expected to reach a top of 20 degrees.
There's a low chance of a shower or two on Saturday, which will reach a top of 17, and then it will be colder on Sunday with a top of 13. Sunday is expected to be cloudy but no rain is forecast.
What else are we looking forward to?
Saturday, July 27 - Wellington Rotary Markets at Cameron Park
Saturday, July 27 - Austen Tayshus - 40th Anniversary of "Australiana" at Crossroads Bar
Saturday, July 27 - International Wrestling Australia at Dubbo RSL Club
Saturday, July 27 - Jimeoin - Who's Your Man?! at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
Sunday, July 28 - Dubbo Rotunda Markets at Macquarie Street
Sunday, July 28 - Drag racing: Dubbo City Car Club Ford vs Holden
Sunday, July 28 - Dubbo Film Society's One-day Film Festival at Dubbo RSL Club
Sunday July 28 - Dubbo's Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever! at Old Dubbo Gaol
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au.
Have a good weekend!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
