Specsavers set to expand after confirming a second Dubbo store

One of the biggest franchises in Dubbo will soon open a new location in the city.
Specsavers is set to call Orana Mall home with the organisation confirmed to open a second location in the popular shopping complex.
Optometrist Partner at Specsavers Dubbo, Yvonne O'Sullivan said the changes were made to welcome more people through their doors.
"We are delighted to add a second store as it will help make it even easier for the residents of the Dubbo region to access affordable eye and hearing care," she said.
"This expansion will help reduce pressure on our existing store while ensuring Specsavers continues to deliver the level of service that we're known for.
"Our current Specsavers Dubbo store is not closing or relocating. Claire Curtin, Brian Thio, and I will be the store partners of the new store and will continue to be the store partners of the existing Dubbo store.
"Additionally, it means we can potentially add Audiology services to the region as the existing store simply didn't have room to do so."
The store will exist alongside the first franchise located at Dubbo Square Shopping Centre.
The new Specsavers store will open in August.
