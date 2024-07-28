Meltdowns? Not listening? Learn strategies to get inside your child's head

Is your child having meltdowns? Do you feel they're not listening to you? Not doing what they're asked? You're not alone.
And with the kids health crisis in full swing, there isn't a lot of help accessible for families in the regions.
That's why Tanya Forster, CEO and child psychologist at Macquarie Health Collective in Dubbo, is launching a new workshop called Confident Parenting.
"We have significant problems, not just in Dubbo but across regional NSW, with access to paediatric support, particularly for families who may want support for mental health or other developmental concerns," Ms Forster told the Daily Liberal.
"Families are sitting on waitlists endlessly. They're travelling to Sydney to try and access the support they desperately need because they have no other option.
"And all of these services take considerable time and considerable money. And so what we would like to do as an organisation is try and find creative ways to bridge the gap."
In lieu of Ms Forster being able to sit in a room with "every single family in Dubbo and provide them individual counselling and support", she is providing the workshop as an initial starting point.
"It will allow families to come and sit together in a room and benefit from the information, when otherwise they might be sitting on a waitlist for a psychologist, a paediatrician or other service provider for six months or two years," she said.
The 1.5 hour Confident Parenting workshop is designed to provide parents with practical tips and strategies to connect with and support their children.
Ms Forster said the workshop harnesses the most up to date science on child development, providing immediate and positive strategies for parents to cultivate connection, growth, and grit in their child.
"I think families are frustrated. Every single parent struggles with the same concerns, whether it's their child having meltdowns, whether they might feel like the child isn't listening or they're asking them the same thing over and over and over," Ms Forster said.
"And that can be incredibly frustrating for parents, and parents just feel lost in this."
The workshop, available in person or online, will help parents understand the science behind jargon about brain development.
A top tip Ms Forster gives her clients is to get down on the child's level, use touch where appropriate, sit alongside the child and genuinely listen to them and their internal world.
She said this helps the child to feel calmer and understood, which is "powerful in terms of bringing down meltdowns but also helping our child to continue to grow".
A Confident Parenting workshop launch night will take place on August 1 at Down The Lane, Dubbo.
Find out more and book tickets at https://tanyaforster.com.au/
