The Dubbo road where you're most likely to get caught by a speed camera

Local drivers coughed up almost $900,000 in speeding fines in a single year.
The data from Revenue NSW shows police from the Orana Mid-Western district caught 2241 speeding drivers during the 2023/24 financial year. It cost the drivers $870,796 in fines.
Another 121 people were caught by mobile speeding cameras in Dubbo. Those fines were worth $3907.
Drivers were most likely to be caught speeding on Macquarie Street. One-quarter of the mobile speed camera fines, 30, came from the city's main street.
That was followed by Whylandra Street, and equal third was Wingewarra Street and the Newell Highway.
The number of motorists caught by mobile speed cameras significantly dropped compared to the past two years. In 2022/23 there were 554 fines and in 2021/22 there were a whopping 3569.
Fixed warning signs for mobile speed cameras were scrapped in November 2020. However, they were re-instated by the NSW government in 2023.
"I would rather people slow down in the first place than receive a fine in the mail two weeks after they committed the offence," Premier Chris Minns said.
But speeding isn't the only thing police have detected on our roads.
Another $95,285 has been paid for seatbelt fines across the Orana Mid-Western Police District. There were 20 people fined.
Drivers are only exempt from wearing a seat belt if they're reversing or if they're in a garbage or delivery truck that's going under 25 kilometres per hour and need to get out regularly.
Fines can also be issued to drivers if their passengers are found to not be wearing their seatbelts.
And another 39 people were caught using their mobile phones. Those drivers paid $14,970 to Revenue NSW.
There are only a few reasons why mobile phone use is permitted. They include making a payment or redeeming a voucher, but the car must be stationary and either off-road or in a car park or drive-through.
It's also permitted to use a mobile phone in the car if a police officer asks to see a digital licence.
