Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Breaking

Police begin search for wanted Central West man

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 25 2024 - 10:51am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant in the state's Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.