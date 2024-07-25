Sisterhood and pride helping Kelly find her best form at Macquarie

Most weeks you'll find Katie Kelly's name amongst the try scorers for the Macquarie Raidettes.
The Group 11 representative has been one of the Raidettes' best since joining the club but even she is surprised with how well her 2024 season is unfolding.
Kelly sits at the top of the Western league tag try-scorers tally with 18 four-pointers from only 11 games.
"I'm having a really good season, been putting in the work on and off the field at training but I was pretty shocked when I found out I was leading," she said.
"Having a full team of really talented girls running alongside you out there makes it much easier, everyone does their job to move the ball down the field for those tries to be scored so all the credit goes to the girls."
A strike centre, Kelly forms a lethal backline combination with the likes of Saxbii Shaw and Makayla McKeown who have helped the Raidettes score the second most points this season.
But, it's been Macquarie's defence which has been most impressive and as captain, Kelly said they have been raising the bar this season.
"Despite being faced with a few injuries on key players as a team we've stayed positive," she said.
"We've worked hard and have had a few high-scoring games resulting in some really good wins. We've set the standard higher this year, really pushing ourselves at training with fitness and forming those set plays.
"It really comes down to being such a tight-knit team, everyone treats each other like sisters on and off the field and it really shows within our game."
Still only 26-years-old, Kelly is one of the more experienced Raidettes running around.
The team has done an exceptional job of developing junior talents and bringing them into senior football.
Some of those players like Shaw and McKeown were crucial in their run towards the grand final in 2023.
"It makes me so proud, most of our girls have only come up to seniors these past years and now they're playing in our key positions," Kelly said.
"We've still got a couple that are playing both senior and junior competitions but watching how they hold their own on the field you wouldn't even know it. The potential and skill level they have is absolutely astounding."
Macquarie came close to taking out the first-ever Western league tag competition last season but were stopped by Bathurst St Pat's in the final.
Now, the two sides look likely to meet again in the finals.
After watching the group develop as people and players, Kelly said it would be something special if Macquarie were to go on and win the title.
"We've come so far as a team these past couple of years building that team culture so now it's about showcasing what we can actually do and bring home the premiership that we've just missed out on the last couple of years," she said.
"We've got a lot more experience in finals footy this year, I think the nerves of it all got to us last year but having more experience coming into this year has got everyone's mind set on ending this season number one."
The Raidettes will be in action this weekend against Dubbo CYMS for the second local derby of the season.
Kick-off is at 10:30am on July 28.
