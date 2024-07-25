Youngster continuing to thrive in the hunt for back-to-back titles

It was one of the biggest moments of Molly Mayall's footballing life so and now, it's set the Dubbo Demon up for what has been a massive 2024.
Mayall was the hero for the Demons' women's side last season, kicking a goal in the final minutes which sealed an AFL Central West premiership for the club.
Fast forward to July 2024 and the youngster is one of the competition's best forwards.
"I think that's kind of helped me gain more confidence this season as well as having all of the girls backing me," she said.
"I think without their support I wouldn't be up near the top of goal-kickers' list."
Mayall has kicked 15 goals this season in eight matches, the second most in the competition trailing Bathurst Bushranger Callee Black.
In a team full of experienced stars, the teenager said she's relishing the opportunity to play alongside the likes of Keeghan Tucker, Emily Warner and Kaitlyn Waldie.
"They are such good role models as well," she said.
"They are so knowledgable with the game, they help you improve your skills and better you as a player.
A former star junior, this season has been Mayall's first out of the Dubbo Junior AFL system and she's part of the undefeated Demons unit.
"It's very different to juniors, I'm a bit lost on a Sunday because I've got nothing to do," Mayall joked.
Boasting eight wins from as many matches, the Demons are red-hot favourites to win back-to-back titles this season.
The emergence of younger talents such as Mayall also gives the club a strong pathway to continue its success moving forward.
"It's pretty good, it's a good feeling playing every week and getting a good outcome," Mayall said.
"If we have a bit of a bad game the week before we try to improve and talk about it at training so we can get better."
Still, with a month left to play in the season, the Demons look likely to finish in the top two and earn a spot in the grand final.
But for now, Mayall said the side will be taking it one match at a time.
"We sure are (keen to win again)," she said.
"We don't go into any game thinking we are going to smash the other team, we just go in wanting to play a good game as a team.
"If we do that then we should be able to make it through to the grand final."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.