Devastating situation impacting seniors

Elder abuse may be a term you are not familiar with. A lot of people don't recognise it and that it what has prompted the government to spend $5 million on a new advertising campaign about the problem. Allison Hore reports that locals in the sector have welcomed the move.
On a lighter note, Orlander Ruming caught up with Dubbo's own wrestler The Tuckman as he returns home for International Wrestling Australia's Wild West Tour in town on Saturday night. Now that's sure to be an entertaining evening!
In sport, Tom Barber has the latest on crafty dummyhalf Taneka Todhunter as the 22-year-old gears up for her second season with the Parramatta Eels in the NRLW.
Thanks for reading and have a great day!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.