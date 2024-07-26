Teenager won't let her gender stop her from getting into her dream industry

For Imogen Walker the only thing she wants to do when she finishes year 12 is get into a trade.
"I'm always being told because I'm a girl 'do you want to become a nurse?'. And no, I don't want to do that. I want to go out and do something and say that I've built something and I've contributed to something," Ms Walker said.
Her dad works for Transport for NSW and is a fourth generation bridge builder, her mum also works for a construction company but Ms Walker said she was the only girl in "the whole Walker family" who wants to be in a trade.
She loves the problem solving aspect of a trade, and knowing every day is going to be different.
Ms Walker recently graduated from the BOOTS (Building Opportunities Through Outreach Training and Support) Women in Construction program.
The three-week program - run by New Dubbo Bridge project lead contractor Abergeldie in collaboration with Dubbo Regional Council, NSW Department of Education, TAFE NSW, Verto, Skillset and Workforce Australia - aimed to get women trade ready.
Not only did they learn practical skills, like working with concrete and power tools, the program also covered areas like CV writing and following Work Health and Safety policies.
It was aimed at women who were re-entering the workforce, but was also open to school, TAFE and university leavers.
After three weeks in the program, Ms Walker has already lined up two job interviews - one with a boilermaker and one with a cement company.
"I think the program should be Australia-wide because I feel even if you're sitting behind a desk every day, getting out and having a go at something you haven't thought about before, it gives you so much confidence," Ms Walker said.
"I'm only 18 but from watching everybody, I see women starting to lose confidence and think they have to head down the same path for the rest of their life. But your life can change. Have a go at everything while you still can.
"Some people might have a problem that you don't get paid, but you get paid with experience. You get your white card, you get your first aid, you get to drive an excavator, you get the statements of attainment. You get all those different things and you get rewarded at the end with either a job or your name out in the construction industry."
Ms Walker was the youngest participant in the BOOTS Women in Construction program, however she said she felt nothing but supported from both the women who ran it and the others who took part.
"I was the youngest there but because I was so comfortable in the construction industry and around timber I was helping them all. To be like a leader as the youngest one there, it was actually quite inspiring and it made me feel good about myself," she said.
But despite her confidence, Ms Walker said she was scared she would fail in a trade and that would be attributed to her being a woman. She said there were men in the industry who could be rude about her gender, or make comments about her being too weak to do things because she's a woman.
It's not going to stop her.
Ms Walker has big plans for her future.
She's already thinking about possibilities like getting dual trades or even starting her own business one day.
And she hopes being a woman won't stop others from considering a role in construction either.
"I would say give it a go. You don't know until you try it. Half the women in that program didn't know how to drive an excavator and neither did I, but the confidence that you get from knowing how to do something is quite uplifting and empowering," Ms Walker said.
