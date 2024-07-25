Droopy, stinging, too loud? Central West men can gain discrete health help

What to do about erectile dysfunction, and why men snore more than women, will be topics covered at free men's health clinics in the Central West.
Pharmacist Mollie-Anne Gersbach from Orana Mall Pharmacy in Dubbo confirmed there was still a stigma around men's health and help-seeking behaviours.
"Particularly in the country, I suppose we're probably a little bit more easy going," Ms Gersbach told ACM.
"Maybe they don't think it's as big a deal as what it is."
Orana Mall Pharmacy is co-hosting the events with Men's Health Downunder and the pharmacist said she hoped the clinics would encourage men to take their health seriously.
"It'll raise awareness, but also maybe some encouragement and making it a little bit more of an open conversation to encourage them to go to the doctor or the physio," Ms Gersbach said.
"Or someone just to talk about, if there's anything that they've had in the back of their mind that they're like, oh, no, I probably don't need to go to the doctor about that, just to get the ball rolling."
Almost half of Australia's male population is living with one or more chronic health conditions, such as arthritis, diabetes, or cancer, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
Yet men continue to struggle with addressing health risk factors and lose their lives from preventable causes.
To help provide men in regional NSW with the right tools and knowledge to tackle their health matters, free community information sessions will take place in Dubbo and Orange.
The sessions will cover a range of topics important to men's health including urological, prostate, sleep, musculoskeletal and dietary health.
Men's Health Downunder pharmacist and founder Brad Butt said, especially in the country, men aren't always comfortable speaking with professionals about their health concerns and sometimes they aren't sure where to go for help.
"We're hoping by bringing a group of experts together ... it'll make it much easier for the gents to come along, to a comfortable environment, have a chat and ask a few questions about any of their health queries."
The guest speakers include Mr Butt of Men's Health Downunder, men's physiotherapist Jamie Boulding, sleep apnoea nurse from Orana Mall Pharmacy, Peta Evans, and naturopath Alice Flannery.
Topics covered include why regional men are at greater risk of falling through the cracks, as well as incontinence, prostate cancer, Peyronies disease, sleep apnoea, nutrition and lifestyle.
The community events will focus on encouraging men in the Central West to be proactive and take control of their health. Men can ask questions in a confidential setting.
The Men's Health Community Events are supported by funding from the Western NSW Primary Health Network.
The Men's Health Community Event will be held at the Dubbo Golf Club, Sunday July 28, 4pm-6pm, and at Duntryleague Golf Club in Orange, Monday July 30, 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
Attendees are urged to register online at Eventbrite.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.