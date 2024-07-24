How is the saleyards going after council took over? And what comes next?

Great market conditions and a new operating model have been attributed to an uptick in business at the Dubbo saleyards.
Dubbo Regional Council owns the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets. And in June they also took over the running of the facility after going through an Expression of Interest process to determine if it should be retained, sold or leased.
A review of the saleyards had found changes were needed at the facility because the council had risks under the Competition and Consumer Act 2002. It was due to the council not having the ability to allow another party to sell as a sales agent on sale days.
However, in the last three weeks, the council has recorded an uptick in the throughout of cattle in the past three weeks. There was 3741 head that passed through the yards on Thursday, July 18, which was an increase of 47 per cent from the week before.
Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets manager Harry Brennan said the uptick shows the future of the facility was optimistic.
He said the council had been working with the Dubbo Stock and Station Agents to implement the new operating model and fee structure.
Under the new fee structure, which started on July 1, cattle was increased by 32.5 per cent to $16 per animal, while the sheep fees were increased by 27.4 per cent to $2.
The increase is expected to generate an extra $1 million in revenue for the council.
The next step is for a review of the infrastructure renewals and upgrades needed at the facility. Work is already planned for sheep and goat electronic identification tagging and rubber matting will be replaced later in the year.
"These continuous upgrades and renewals, coupled with our new operating model and these terrific numbers and market conditions, means the DRLM is positioned for a very exciting future", Mr Brennan said.
Dubbo Stock and Station Agents president Martin Simmons said working closely with the council to implement the changes was crucial to the long-term sustainability of the saleyards.
"We have a shared vision for excellence and innovation in the livestock market industry, benefiting not only the local community but also the wider agricultural sector," Mr Simmons said.
