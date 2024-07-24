Meet the man who rode 300km not once but twice to raise awareness for a good cause

Six years ago, Craig Granger saw an opportunity to merge his passion for cycling and a desire to help others together.
The Dubbo man rode 300 kilometres, known as the butterfly ride to help raise money for Molly Croft during her battle with osteosarcoma.
Now, many years later, Granger took the opportunity to revisit his feat on July 23, riding 300 kilometres across the Dubbo area.
"It's just a milestone for Molly Croft herself, it's been six years since her diagnosis and it's her 18th birthday," he said.
"It was something to keep motivated and out on the bike during the middle of winter. It came about like that, I never intended for it to be a big thing and for everyone to know about it but it morphed into that.
"It was just going to be me riding my bike and sending a message to Molly but it's morphed into something bigger and I suppose better for awareness.
"She's a survivor and she's done a lot of good stuff since then raising money for different places."
No stranger to such feats of endurance, Mr Granger has ridden to raise money for organisations such as Macquarie Homestay before.
To prepare for the event, the cyclist had to battle COVID during his training before ticking off a pair of final rides before the big one.
"Last weekend I did 150km of the route one way and then I did 150km the other way just to do a bit of recon," he said.
"I took the week off, and took a little ride around the Tracker Riley (Cycleway). You are ready and have to be in the right mindset then have your nutrition and stuff like that ready to go for three or four days before.
"You have already overdosed on stuff with your carb-loading and whatnot, you put yourself in the best position possible to do it."
In the past, Mr Granger rode competitively before taking up endurance riding which is where the idea for challenges like this one started.
Now back at home and resting up after the 12-hour journey, the cyclist reflected on the adventure.
"We had a few foggy mornings leading up to Wednesday so I was thinking of safety but there it wasn't a bad morning," he said.
"By the time I got out to the corner of Minore Road and the highway to Narromine the sun was just rising up, from there it was just beautiful.
"Everything pretty much went to plan, there was a slight mechanical issue with the bike which I got around."
Riding 308 kilometres in total, Mr Granger was forced to deal with roadworks and other disturbances which made him exceed his intended target.
While most people would be recovering and taking the time to relax, a new challenge awaits the Dubbo local later in the year.
"In mid-September, I've got a big ride coming up, 1800 kilometres," he said.
"I'm riding from Cameron's Corner to the southeast corner (of NSW) to a place called Cape Howe which is only accessible as a walking or hiking track. I think that's going to be a good one because I haven't given myself a time limit or any set time to finish it in. Everything I do is for awareness campaigns.
"I usually just put something up say for like Macquarie Homestay to ask people to donate if they would like. It's the same with all of Molly's stuff, if you want to support her you can.
"None of it goes through me. In September, the big ride will be for medical isolation for people in the outback plus I'm thinking at the moment MS society and possibly mental health. I'll fine-tune that but I'll make people aware that if you want to donate then you go directly to them."
