Car crash, truck fire and stolen ute torched: all in one night in Dubbo

A number of serious incidents in one night kept emergency services on their toes.
Shortly before 6:00pm on Tuesday, July 23, the Rural Fire Service Dubbo Brigade was called to respond to a crash on Minore Road, just outside Dubbo.
Shortly after arriving on the scene of the crash, one Dubbo RFS unit had to rush away when another call came in about a truck fire south of Dubbo.
The RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW quickly extinguished the blaze, described as a "small fuel fire".
But that wouldn't be the last incident of the evening.
At about 12:30am on Wednesday, July 24, they would be called out again to a vehicle on fire on the side of Boothenba Road. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.
Police were told the ute - a white Isuzu D-Max - was allegedly stolen from out the front of a business on Bourke Street overnight.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended and have started an investigation into the incident.
They are also investigating the circumstances around the crash earlier in the evening which left the 17-year-old driver hospitalised.
Police were told the vehicle - an orange Kia sedan - left the road and hit a tree.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police say the truck fire was due to a mechanical failure and is not under investigation.
