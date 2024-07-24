'Footy comes secondary': Inside the making of the next Penrith Panthers

It's a typically freezing July evening in Orange and gathered in the middle of Wade Park is a group of some of the region's most talented up and coming footy stars.
You don't know their names yet but hidden in this group of around a dozen noisy teenage boys mucking around and taking impossible drop goal attempts could be the next Matt Burton or Jack Wighton.
It's a training night for the Penrith Panthers Western Cubs program, drawing kids from across the Central West and Western Plains as well as the Lachlan.
There's just one problem - the lights haven't been turned on.
In the rapidly fading light, coach Wayne Hill explains what they are all doing here.
The relationship sort of started with Penrith and Group 10, around 14 years ago.
"I think everyone would know that Panthers have obviously got a few Central West guys over the past few years," he said.
"They invest heavily in the juniors out here and they know what sort of kids are around and the talent.
"But it's not just all about talent for Penrith though, they want to develop good kids and good people first and footy comes secondary.
"Their ability generally rises once they're developed as a human being."
Many in the Cubs program will go onto play Western Rams in the under 16s and under 18s but these kids will still get a taste of high-level rugby league, travelling up to the Panthers base in the school holidays to train with and play against the Penrith juniors.
Hill said the kids from the country could match it ability-wise but they would learn how to speed up their game by participating in the program.
"Ability wise, the country kids and Penrith kids are much the same," he said.
"It's probably just intensity rates. They play their games a lot quicker than our game out here in the country.
"So you've just got to pick up that intensity and speed to be able to compete.
"But with what we do in this program, these kids are getting plenty out of it and then understand that and they really fit in really well."
St John's Dubbo student Zayde Burns has made the trip to Orange on this Monday night and is pumped for training, minus the cold weather of course.
He said he is really enjoying being able to identify little things in his game and work on them as he chases his NRL dream.
"It's been good," he said.
"[The biggest takeaway is ] probably the fundamentals and small things, doing them over and over again."
Also here to watch the boys being put through their paces is NRL game development officer and former Penrith Panther David Elvy.
As a Parkes junior in the 1990s, Elvy said he was acutely aware of the logistical challenges country kids faced when rising a rugby league career.
"This is, I suppose, just a small part of what Penrith do," he said,
"Penrith have been within our region for about 14 years now.
"But this is basically kids doing a bit of a training run and they're going to go to Penrith in the school holidays, which just basically saves them travelling.
"The program comes to them and that just saves, obviously the parents are already doing enough travelling out here with the distances."
As we pull away in the car the bright lights of the famous old ground finally power up.
Game on.
