Modern makeover for historic building

A heritage-listed 19th century building in the Dubbo CBD is set to be renovated, Allison Hore reports.
The $2.3 million renovation will bring the circa 1895 building up to standard expected by modern workers while retaining its early 20th century facade.
Court reporter Ciara Bastow has a story on a truck driver who has been convicted. The driver was charged with driving more than the standard maximum time after he was caught driving for 16 hours straight.
Deputy editor Orlander Ruming has an interesting story on a local charity that is recycling clothes, which is saving the organisation $500 a month and putting that money to good use.
Sarah Falson reports that a new pipline at Warren is about to make a big difference to water use, especially when it comes to fighting bushfires in the area.
Finally, in sport, Nick Guthrie has looked at how the Gulgong Terriers are going in their title defence.
Enjoy reading and have a great day!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.