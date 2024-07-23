Is that Dubbo CYMS' music? Why things are lining up for the defending premiers

"By God, that's Dubbo CYMS' music."
Wrestling and the PMP, what a combo.
Whether you want to compare them to The Rock, The Undertaker, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin or any of the other greats, CYMS is looming large and ready to step into the ring and reclaim glory.
Many had written off the Fishies after back-to-back losses in the opening two rounds and a number of underwhelming performances early in the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership season.
They said motivation wasn't there after finally getting that premiership triumph they craved. Some senior players had stayed on a year too long after previously considering retirement. Coach Shawn Townsend couldn't get them up and firing.
Theories were being thrown around by fans of rival clubs and even one or two within CYMS, as well.
But now look where we are.
Just weeks out from the finals, Dubbo CYMS has won five straight games, sits in joint-second on the ladder, and shares the best defensive record in the competition with minor-premiers-in-waiting, Mudgee.
The other big positive for CYMS is they're seemingly getting better and the same can't be said for the other fancied contenders.
The Mudgee Dragons, albeit with some players out due to injury, have conceded more than 60 points in the past two games after previously only conceding 30 in a match once this year.
Parkes has been winning, but has been conceding a few points and the message from captain-coach Chad Porter in recent weeks has either been "we were lucky to win" or "it was a scrappy performance".
Orange CYMS has been hit and miss for most of the season and while they sit third, they've only won back-to-back games once since round three and have been beaten by fellow top four sides Mudgee and Bathurst Panthers.
Macquarie and St Pat's sit sixth and seventh but have yet to truly make the rest of the competition sit up and take notice, and while most people expect Forbes to be a genuine title threat they're currently in eighth and in real danger of missing out on finals completely.
That's all pretty good reading if you wear green and white.
All this isn't to say CYMS is perfect. Far from it. The Fishies' attack has looked clunky all season. Fifth tackle options still seem to be an issue. Injuries and suspension has seriously affected the ability to build momentum.
Even as excitement grew due to the impending return of players like Claude Gordon, James Stanley, Ratu Roko and Corey Drew, boom prop Jack Quinn suffered a knee injury last weekend and could be facing a stint on the sideline.
Things just haven't fully clicked for CYMS, but they're still winning. Importantly, they haven't conceded more than 20 points in a match in the five games since the embarrassing 68-6 drubbing at the hands of Mudgee.
Speaking of the Dragons, they're still the ones to beat this year.
Those in red and white haven't lost since round one and they, of course, destroyed Dubbo CYMS last time they met.
They've been conceding more points than usual, but the wins keep coming and coming without the presence of star duo Jack Littlejohn and Zac Saddler.
The two former NRL players remain injured and while the message from Mudgee is it's just a precaution and they're giving them time to recover before finals, any extended time on the sidelines would be a real blow.
Mudgee hasn't had too many injury concerns this year so dealing with that would be a battle.
Meanwhile at the Fishies, they've dealt with it plenty and now have a number of options all over the field.
Sounds like a good position to be in just before finals.
