Modern makeover for historic building first step in workplace hub

A historic building is set for a modern makeover as part of the government's ambitious plans to create a new workplace precinct.
The heritage-listed former Dubbo Lands Office on 142 Brisbane Street could soon be getting a new accessible lift, stairs and roof under a development application currently before council.
The NSW government says the $2.3 million renovation will bring the circa 1895 building up to standard expected by modern workers while retaining its early 20th century facade.
They say a second development application will soon be submitted for an even bigger overhaul of the adjacent government-owned building on Carrington Avenue.
The redevelopment of the two buildings, slated to cost $58 million in total, will create 3,500 square metres of flexible work space for up to 700 public servants.
Stace Fishwick, executive director at Property and Development NSW, said the workplace hub would be well utilised in the "fast growing" regional city.
"This revitalised workplace hub will provide our employees based in Dubbo and surrounds with access to the same quality workplace infrastructure enjoyed across our metro locations, while also saving taxpayers money by consolidating our tenancies into one efficient workplace," he said.
"I look forward to our team collaborating with Dubbo Regional Council to deliver a vital piece of regional workplace infrastructure that will help this region's continued growth."
Renovating the two buildings to create the workplace hub was not the original plan.
In 2021, the then state government announced their plans to knock down the building on Carrington Avenue and build an entirely new building.
This plan was approved by the Western Regional Planning Panel in May 2023 and had the backing of the new state government.
Just months later, however, the government said "escalating building costs" forced them to "rethink" plans for the development.
Minister for lands Steve Kamper said changing the plans, rather than ploughing ahead with a project that would blowout its budget, was the "fiscally responsible approach" .
He said the new plans will deliver the same workplace fit-out and building efficiencies as originally proposed and generate a better environmental outcome due to the recycling of the building's structure.
"The former government let just about every project run over time and over budget," he said.
"The Dubbo Workplace Hub under the former coalition government was on track to go 40 per cent over budget.
"The redeveloped Dubbo Workplace Hub will deliver the same amount of jobs. It will deliver the same amount of economic benefit. It will have the same amount of investment."
Property and Development NSW chief executive Leon Walker said the renovation, rather than a knock-down rebuild, was the best way to create a "consolidated workplace campus".
"The recent delivery of the Maitland Workplace Hub shows the excellent outcomes that can be gained by revitalising existing government workplace assets, and I look forward to a similar outcome being achieved in Dubbo," he said.
According to the development application, the work at 142 Brisbane Street would not impact the building's heritage. With its corrugated iron cladding it is considered an unusual example of the late Victorian period Queen Anne style.
Work on the hub is expected to be completed in 2026, seven government agencies are proposed to occupy the premises.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.