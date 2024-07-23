Recycling donated clothes helps welfare organisation save $500 a month

Some of the hardest hit members of the community are benefiting from Emmanuel Care's ingenious way of recycling its clothes.
The not-for-profit welfare organisation has been saving up to $500 a month by using the free textiles recycling bin at the Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre. The savings have arisen from the company no longer needed to pay for a rubbish bin.
Emmanuel Care manager Megan Rootes said the money they were saving would be used to provide breakfast for those in need on a Friday morning.
Starting on August 2, they'll be providing pies, tea and coffee between 10.30am and 12.30pm.
"Cost of living is high at the moment and people are coming in more and more. We want to be able to be here and be open for them," Ms Rootes said.
But as well as being a win for those looking to fill their bellies, it's also a benefit to the environment.
Hamish Campbell - the resource recovery education officer for Dubbo, Mudgee and Narromine councils - said since the textiles recycling program started in Dubbo, seven tonnes of rubbish had been diverted from landfill and 14,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide had been prevented from entering the atmosphere.
The Emmanuel Care staff are passionate about recycling.
Di Baker has volunteered with the organisation for 19 years. She's one of the people who sorts the donated clothing.
About 10 per cent of what comes in is sold in the Emmanuel Care op shop. Other clothing and textile items are donated to One Ten Enterprises, which exports clothing overseas to places in need.
Ms Baker said flannelette items, or those with more than 50 per cent cotton, were turned into rags and sold locally.
The rest goes to the textiles recycling bin.
"All of this used to go in the rubbish and get buried and I think that's a real shame. There were things that would sneak into the One Ten bag that weren't as good as we probably would like and then that gives overseas a problem too. We don't want to do that," Ms Baker said.
"Now we're able to make the One Ten bags better quality and I think that's really important because I don't think we should pass on our junk to other people.
"Every little thing is now getting used."
The only exception are poor quality pillows and doonas which can't be recycled though the textiles program.
"I'm quite a serious recycler at home and I really hate it when people don't. I find a lot of young people actually tend not to do it and I find that a real shame. I think it's really important, we need to look after our planet," Ms Baker said.
Mr Campbell said it was a real win for the textiles recycling program to be helping Emmanuel Care save money.
It's something he would like more charity organisations embrace.
"We're the second largest consumer of fashion textiles in the world behind America. We're actually the highest consumer per capita. Americans will burn through 53 new clothing items a year, we go through 56 new clothing items a year. It's a really big problem for Australia," he said.
He said every second a garbage truck's worth of clothing was burnt or landfilled across the world.
The textiles recycling bin, which is run by DLG Australia, is available for free to any members of the community. It's located at the Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre.
