Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Recycling donated clothes helps welfare organisation save $500 a month

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated July 23 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of the hardest hit members of the community are benefiting from Emmanuel Care's ingenious way of recycling its clothes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.