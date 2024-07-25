Immerse yourself in non-mainstream films at the 1-Day Film Festival

Film lovers can enjoy a carefully curated lineup of independent and international films at the 1-day Film Festival.
Dubbo Film Society president Cheryl Burke said the festival will showcase an eclectic selection of non-mainstream films.
On Sunday, July 28, film enthusiasts and cinephiles are invited to the Dubbo RSL Club Theatre to immerse themselves in a diverse array of thought-provoking, innovative, and boundary pushing cinema.
From the intoxicating allure of foreign films to the pulse-quickening thrill of suspenseful thrillers, the festival promises to captivate, challenge and inspire audiences.
"We are excited to bring together a diverse selection of non-mainstream films for our 1-day festival," Ms Burke said.
"Our goal is to provide an opportunity for people to connect with others who share their passion for film in real-time and on a big screen."
Films that will be shown include Anatomy of a Fall, Close, Scrapper and Red, White & Brass.
The funding the group secured through Dubbo Regional Council's SPARC support grant program is helping them achieve this goal.
"It's a social event; people can mingle, chat, and share their perspectives, insights and emotions about the films they've just watched - you don't get that when you sit at home and watch a movie," Ms Burke said.
"Whether you're a seasoned cinephile or simply curious to explore cinema beyond the mainstream, the 1-day film festival promises a day of discovery, exploration, and immersion into the world of non-mainstream film."
There will be complimentary tea and coffee supplied throughout the day by the club.
Doors to the 1-day Film Festival will open at 9.30am with a 10am start and is free for current financial members.
As a special, 2024 membership is available for only $50. Membership includes all four films at the festival, plus access to the September and November film screenings.
"Take advantage of this opportunity to get out and about and experience a captivating journey into the world of non-mainstream cinema," Ms Burke said.
To join the Dubbo Film Society, visit www.dubbofilmsociety.com or bring $50 cash on the day to secure a membership.
