'I'm ready for this moment': What this Central West star had to overcome to reach Paris

Mariah Williams has come a long way since her days running around the touch footy and soccer fields of Parkes.
Like so many other country kids, Williams threw herself into a number of sports as a child, but it quickly became clear hockey was the one for her.
Fast forward to today and Williams has more than 100 Hockeyroo caps to her name and she's gearing up for her third Olympic campaign.
Making the flight to Paris was never a given though, as just last month Williams underwent a seventh surgery and was left racing the fitness clock and battling for selection.
The 29-year-old's latest arthroscope took her to three surgeries on each knee but she recovered remarkably well, and after playing on the European tour last month she earned her latest Australian selection.
"I feel like I've done everything I possibly can to get myself in a good place leading into Paris," Williams told ACM.
"I'm probably the fittest and the healthiest I've been in my whole, entire career.
"I think that fills me with a lot of confidence going in that I'm ready for this moment, I'm ready for these Games and I'm ready to put on the best performance on the field I can.
"I'm hoping that this Games I'm definitely going to stamp my authority in the team."
Despite leaving Parkes as a teenager to attend Hunter Sport High, Williams still remains connected to her home town.
That was clear to see earlier this month when, in conjunction with the Australian Olympic team and Woolworths, the striker donated $1000 to her junior club of Parkes Rovers.
"The love and passion for the game of hockey all started at the age of three in my home town Parkes," Williams posted on social media at the time.
"The Parkes hockey community enabled me to have aspirations to play for my country."
The will be plenty of green and gold around Parkes in a show of support for Williams when the Games begin while her parents, who now also call the Hunter region home, will be making the trip to Paris.
The Australian team travelled to France having not medalled in women's hockey since winning three successive golds between 1988 and 2000.
Williams' Olympic debut came eight years ago at Rio, where he side finished sixth, before a shock quarter-final loss to India left her and her teammates in fifth spot at the Tokyo Games.
"I've been here twice before and haven't walked away with the results I wanted and I'm doing everything I possibly can to make sure that doesn't happen again for us," Williams said.
"I feel really confident we have picked the best 16 athletes to go to Paris and perform.
"We played a few [training] games against the Hockeyroos development squad [before we left] and I haven't felt as connected in our attack for a long time to be honest."
The Hockeyroos open against South Africa on Sunday (8:45pm) before meeting Great Britain, USA, Argentina and Spain through the rest of the group stage (July 30-August 3).
