The devastating situation impacting one in six seniors

It impacts one in six seniors and can have deadly consequences. but many people in the community can't recognise it.
The government is throwing $5 million at an advertising campaign shining a light on elder abuse and Michelle Redden, chief executive of the Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre, thinks it's money well spent.
"It's so important because a decade ago we probably wouldn't have been having this conversation about elder abuse... it wouldn't have been something that people would have been comfortable saying," she said.
A National Elder Abuse Prevalence Study released in 2021 estimated one in six people over 65 experienced elder abuse. About 60 per cent of those did not seek help.
"That's only what's reported... I feel like there's a lot that wouldn't be reported," Ms Redden said.
"When children are involved, parents seem to be a lot more forgiving of their actions and they don't want them to be in any form of trouble, even though they know how they're being treated is abuse.
"A lot of them also want to stay in their homes. And they're reluctant to report because they're worried about being put in a home."
The Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre provides assistance to elderly people in the community through the Commonwealth Home Support Program.
Ms Redden said all staff working in the program, including tradies installing modifications in people's homes, are trained in recognising elder abuse.
She said some of the most common forms of abuse staff have witnessed include physical and financial.
"We've had our builders go out on site and they've had to make reports of elder abuse after seeing them being screamed at by their adult children living in the homes," she said.
In extreme situations, Ms Redden has seen abuse leave elderly people sleeping rough.
"Last year there was a homeless man living across the road in an alcove in the building. He told us he was living with his son in a unit and his son was just physically and mentally abusing him," she said.
"His son kicked him out of his own unit, took his car and he was homeless for about probably a good four to five months. We provided food, tea and coffee and the news for him every day.
"We tried to encourage him to go to the police and he said he can't have his son in trouble."
Another form of elder abuse which often goes unrecognised, Ms Redden said, is neglect.
In a 2021 coronial inquest, hospital staff's failure to recognise elder abuse was considered one of the factors which led to a 74-year-old Dubbo woman dying in squalor in her own home.
The woman's body was found in "an advanced state of decomposition" in the Windsor Parade home in 2016. Her son - who she relied on for care - was also found dead in the home.
A post mortem found her son likely died of natural causes as a result of his poor health and she died of starvation sometime afterwards.
"This inquest has emphasised the need to protect older persons, and the members of our community who are most vulnerable and socially disconnected, from potential harm," Deputy state coroner Derek Lee said in his findings.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus hopes the new campaign, launched on July 28, will help prevent situations like this from happening.
The campaign encourages older people to open up about poor treatment including from their children and grandchildren.
Mr Dreyfus said elder abuse was a shameful and often hidden form of cruelty.
"It is ugly, it is unacceptable and it must be eliminated," he said.
"It is critical that we continue to work together as a community to promote the rights and safety of older people, and ensure that everyone is able to age with dignity and respect."
The Ageing and Disability Commissioner protects adults with disability and older people from abuse, neglect and exploitation by someone they know in their home, or community.
Seniors Rights Service is a community organisation dedicated to protecting and advancing the rights of older people in NSW. It provides information, referrals, advice and other assistance to older people on their legal issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.