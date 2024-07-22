Champion speaks about mother's cancer battle

We're leading this morning's newsletters with one of the best athletes to come out of the Central West region.
But it's not Melinda Gainsford Taylor's athletic exploits that are making the news. Orlander Ruming reports the retired sprinter has reflected back on her childhood in Narromine when her young mother was diagnosed with cancer. It's a moving story to shed light on an important fundraiser.
Meanwhile Allison Hore reports on concerns from MP Mark Coulton that our region's roads will miss out on funding.
In sport Nick Guthrie caught up with young athlete Ella Penman who is heading overseas to compete next month at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships.
Finally, school has gone back, but our photographer Belinda Soole was busy during the school holidays and has taken a heap of snaps at the school holiday activities in Dubbo. You can see the full gallery here.
Enjoy reading and have a great day!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
