Tensions high as Dubbo pro wrestler prepares to wow home crowd

There's one big reason why wrestler The Tuckman can't lose when he goes up against some of the best on July 27 - his nan will be in the crowd.
"Fighting in front of my family, and fighting in front of my nan, it's going to be a pretty emotional experience. I don't want to lose in front of her," The Tuckman, also known as Tyran Tuckey said.
The Dubbo pro wrestler is returning home for International Wrestling Australia's Wild West Tour on Saturday night, July 27, at the Dubbo RSL. He'll be joined by Parkes' Jackson Goonrey, known as Scott Green.
"I think everyone I know who lives within the 2830 postcode will be there. And if not, I'll be questioning where they are," Mr Tuckey said.
Two years into his degree, Mr Tuckey dropped out of university to join Pro Wrestling Australia. He now spends most of his weekends doing the springboard cutter on his opponents across Australia and has plans in the works to go international next year.
He started wrestling when he was 20-years-old as a hobby but quickly fell in love with it.
Mr Tuckey's ultimate goal is to join the WWE.
"It's been more mind over matter with these things. It's been scary and I had some mixed emotions when [I dropped out] but it's working out. And now I can come home and show my family the product of a couple of hard years of work and sacrifice," Mr Tuckey said.
Despite the nerves at being in front of his family and friends, the wrestler said he said he felt pretty well prepared.
"I know a few people from the north of Sydney will come to Dubbo with us and I'm going to make sure that they don't cause a stir," Mr Tuckey said.
For anyone looking for two hours of quality entertainment, Mr Tuckey has encouraged them to get a ticket and head along.
"Other than the fact that you'd be supporting a homegrown boy from the bush, you're also going to see the best up and coming talent Australia has to offer," he said.
"We've had people who have trained and wrestled in the same places as us who are now in the WWE. So you can catch us now before we get there."
