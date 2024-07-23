Castlereagh corner: Stellar individual efforts and Terriers building belief

There are few stars in the Castlereagh League who shine as bright as Brad James and Tom Plater.
Two stalwarts of the competition, the leading duo yet again showcased their quality and importance to their respective teams when producing stellar individual efforts on Saturday, July 20.
James was the standout of the weekend as he amassed 36 points of his own in Gulgong's 60-0 win over Gilgandra, while Plater wasn't far behind as he scored 24 of the Cobar Roosters' 58 points in a win over Baradine.
"It's nice," Gulgong veteran James said of being able to contribute in such a way.
"And Tommy is a really good footballer and there's a lot of good footballers that play in our comp. I think the comp is only getting better with the calibre of players that are wanting to come and play here now."
Cobar - led by Plater and former Group 11 star Loma Atuau - sit second on the ladder behind an unbeaten Coolah team headlined by star duo and brothers Chanse and Casey Burgess.
Those sides have helped create a high quality competition in 2024, while a new-look Gulgong side is fourth after battling for consistency during its title defence.
James is one of only a handful of players back again after helping the Terriers complete an unbeaten 2023 campaign, one that finished with the Clayton Cup prize for the best club side in the state.
While no longer captain-coach of the team, James' effort against Gilgandra proved just how important he remains to the Terriers.
The conditions at Billy Dunn Oval were far from perfect, but James handled the strong wind with ease as he scored five tries and booted eight of 11 goals.
"It's nice to contribute, especially when you're like me, I'm definitely the oldest in the team," the fullback said.
The monster win was a timely reminder of Gulgong's quality and a timely boost to the Terriers' hopes of back-to-back titles.
"We've had a pretty up and down season, really," James said.
"We've been playing really good in patches but we haven't put together a complete performance all year.
"On the weekend, I think Gil were a bit short of depth, but it was nice for us to put on that complete performance.
"I think the most pleasing thing out of it was they didn't score a point."
James admitted with such a changed team and plenty of young players stepping up, there were some doubts about the side's ability to push for another title when the year began.
Things are certainly different now.
Outside a heavy 52-12 loss to Cobar the previous weekend, Gulgong hasn't lost a match since May 25.
Those results, as well as the lessons learned in the defeat to the Roosters, has helped a stronger sense of belief in the Gulgong camp.
"I feel like they're really starting to buy in and I don't think we're far off," James said.
"I don't think we're the finished product, but I don't think we're far off.
"It's a couple of weeks out from semi-finals and once you get to the semis, anything can happen.
"We've got to get there and then, if we can put it together, we can beat any other team. We just need to string it together."
While James headlined the action at Gulgong, the entire day was a special one at the club.
For one of the first times in recent memory, the club had its youth league, league tag, reserve grade and first grade all playing together.
For a town of roughly 2500, it was a proud moment and made all the sweeter by wins for first grade and a much-improved league tag outfit.
"The girls have struggled for years and this year they're going really well," James said.
"They've been matching the top teams and I think it's the first time in our history that our girls are going to make the finals.
"It's all a massive effort from a small town like ours."
Elsewhere in first grade on Saturday, Plater led Cobar to a 58-6 win over Baradine and Coolah edged out Coonabarabran 40-30.
