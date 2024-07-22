Appeal for information after man shot four times in Central West

Police are appealing for information after a man presented to a hospital with gunshot wounds in the state's Central West.
At about 9.45pm on July 20, 2024, a 28-year-old man entered Wellington Hospital with four gunshot wounds, one to his elbow and three to his thighs.
The man was transported via NSW Ambulance paramedics to Dubbo Hospital for further treatment; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police wish to speak to the driver of a silver hatchback that dropped the 28-year-old man to Wellington Hospital.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or has dashcam or CCTV from the Pierce Street area is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
