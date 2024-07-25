Stylish and well-designed home

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday July 26: 3 Opal Street, Dubbo:
Nestled at 3 Opal Street in Dubbo, this charming four-bedroom, one-bathroom residence offers an impressive four car spaces, all set on an easy to maintain 624 square metre block. Situated in the heart of South Dubbo, it is ideally located near schools, Boundary Road Shopping Centre, and parklands.
With offers invited and inspections available by appointment, listing agent Jim Kelly said the home was a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. "Step inside to discover a thoughtfully designed home featuring four spacious bedrooms, each equipped with built-in robes, with the main bedroom enhanced by a ceiling fan for added comfort.
"The front of the house boasts a generously sized, cosy lounge room, while the open-plan lounge and dining area seamlessly flows into the centrally located kitchen," he said. "The modern kitchen is a chef's dream offering an island bench, ample storage space, and quality appliances including a dishwasher."
The bathroom is well-appointed with a vanity, shower, and toilet, and there is a second separate toilet for convenience. The spacious laundry includes a laundry cupboard and additional storage space, ensuring functionality. Climate control is a breeze with ducted evaporative cooling, split-system reverse-cycle air conditioning in the lounge room, and underfloor gas heating. For car enthusiasts or families with multiple vehicles, the property offers extensive car accommodation including a single carport, a double enclosed carport, and a drive-through lock-up garage. Security is a bonus with installed cameras and an alarm system.
Outdoor living is equally impressive with a large, secure, undercover, and concrete entertainment area complete with lights and power points, perfect for hosting gatherings or enjoying quiet evenings. This home is ideal for a variety of buyers, from first-home buyers and retirees seeking low-maintenance living to investors looking for a solid, modern property in a prime location.
The home's pristine condition is evident with new carpet throughout and the updated kitchen that provides excellent storage, bench space, and a breakfast bar. All bedrooms are generously sized and feature ducted cooling for year-round comfort. Additional features include solar panels, ensuring energy efficiency, and a very large undercover outdoor area which is perfect for entertaining.
