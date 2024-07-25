Stylish and well-designed home

The bathroom is well-appointed with a vanity, shower, and toilet, and there is a second separate toilet for convenience. The spacious laundry includes a laundry cupboard and additional storage space, ensuring functionality. Climate control is a breeze with ducted evaporative cooling, split-system reverse-cycle air conditioning in the lounge room, and underfloor gas heating. For car enthusiasts or families with multiple vehicles, the property offers extensive car accommodation including a single carport, a double enclosed carport, and a drive-through lock-up garage. Security is a bonus with installed cameras and an alarm system.