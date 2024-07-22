Woman in erratic vehicle said she had knife for self-defence

A WOMAN said she had a knife for "self-defence" after police discovered it in a car.
Larissa Ruttley, 38, of Taylor Street, Dubbo, made no appearance before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, June 19, where she was charged with custody of knife in a public place.
Police documents before the court said police noticed a vehicle at the intersection of Boyd Street and Sydney Road in Kelso at around 2am on May 5, 2024.
The vehicle was positioned across both lanes of traffic, according to police, with the rear of the vehicle occupying the right-hand lane and the front of the vehicle occupying the left-hand lane.
The lights changed and the vehicle turned and began to travel generally east along Sydney Road.
Police said they activated all warning devices while positioned behind the vehicle and it began to slow, but did not come to a complete stop on the side of the road.
The vehicle repeatedly slowed and accelerated and, by the time the vehicle came to a complete stop, it had travelled approximately 100 metres from where police had activated warning devices and the vehicle had begun to pull over, according to police.
Police said they could see two occupants within the vehicle moving around excessively while the vehicle slowed.
During a search of the vehicle, police said they discovered a small Swiss army-style folding knife with a red plastic handle and a blade of approximately 10 centimetres.
Ruttley said it was her knife and, when asked why she had it, she said she was unemployed and carried the knife for self-defence, police said..
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis determined the matter in Ruttley's absence.
She was convicted and ordered to pay a $1200 fine.
The weapon was forfeited.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.