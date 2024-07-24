Todhunter proud of role model status as she continues rapid rise with Eels

Taneka Todhunter is living her dream, but still finds it hard to believe it's a reality.
The 22-year-old is gearing up for her second season with the Parramatta Eels after an unforgettable 2023 which included an NRLW debut and Prime Minister's XIII selection.
"It's actually crazy," Todhunter told the Daily Liberal.
"I was looking at a few photos from my 2020 league tag season with the Macquarie Raidettes and it's just crazy. It doesn't seem that long ago but it's been four years.
"It's surreal to think how far I've come since then."
Todhunter might still be coming to terms with her status in the game, but it's quickly becoming clear to see.
The Indigenous All-Stars representative has 12 siblings and is a hero to her large family, while junior players at home in Dubbo also look up to her.
"They always say 'sissy's famous', which is so funny to me because I don't think I'm famous," Todhunter laughed.
"They all really actually look up to me and my younger sister has just started her first year of league tag.
"A lot of my drive actually comes from my family and also Dubbo kids, young girls and boys from Dubbo. That pushes me each year, as well, just to show them that they can make it if they work hard enough."
She shared that message when she was back in Dubbo recently and helped out with training and skills for a Macquarie junior girls league tag team.
"I gave them some gear and they were all so excited. That was something different to football for me too, which is unreal," she said.
It's not only rugby league dreams Todhunter hopes to inspire.
It hasn't always been easy for the young gun since packing up her life at home and moving to Sydney.
When the crafty dummyhalf first left Dubbo, she played with the Roosters Indigenous Academy while she also lined up for the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Women's Premiership before landing a development contract with the Eels.
"My other siblings are wanting to be like me and it doesn't even have to be with football. Even just moving out of Dubbo, they look up to me in that respect as well," she said.
"I love Parramatta. They've obviously given me a lot of opportunities but they're also a very family-orientated club. I feel at home with them.
"I know when I first moved down here, I really struggled with trying to find my people and trying to find where I fit, because it is really hard being a country kid coming to the city. It's completely different to anything I've ever grown up with so it's actually really important for me to find.
"Parra is my home now with the staff and the girls, they just make me feel so welcome and that's something I really cherish."
Todhunter played four NRLW matches in 2023 so the obvious goal heading into the new season is to increase minutes and game time.
She's been promoted from development player to full-time member of the NRL squad and she looks set to provide support to Rueben Cherrington, who started every match at hooker last season.
"The standard has definitely risen. It's just crazy to see," Todhunter said.
"I just want to keep pushing, just to be the best hooker that I can be ... this whole pre-season and this whole year really is just about focusing on my craft as a hooker."
Parramatta won just twice in 2023 and finished with the wooden spoon but the hope is the arrival of former NRL coach Georgallis and the continued development of a number of young players will help the side climb the ladder.
Todhunter has been joined in the squad this season by Bathurst junior and NSW under 19 State of Origin captain, Kate Fallon.
The Eels start the new season against Brisbane at 12.45pm on Saturday, July 27.
