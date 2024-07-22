'You walk into your footy club and you feel safe': Visit to the region starts important chats

For some people, footy clubs can be an escape from whatever they are dealing with away from sport.
Whether it's relationship struggles, problems at work or overall mental health fatigue, these clubs provide a safe place for people to talk.
Several clubs across bush footy host mental health rounds and constantly offer support for those going through tough times.
Media personality and Gotcha4Life founder Gus Worland has been working hard for the past seven years to encourage people to work on their mental fitness.
On Sunday, he made a visit to the central west, teaming up with Dubbo CYMS Rugby League Club to deliver a mental health round.
"A club like this which is the heartbeat of a community, if we can build mental fitness with the boys and girls here then that will be great for everyone involved," he said.
"That's what I'm trying to do here with Gotcha4Life is work those invisible muscles that are so bloody powerful and get people to not worry alone."
In regional communities, football or sporting clubs can be the place where people begin to have tough conversations about their own struggles, something Worland has seen.
"They feel comfortable here, blokes will open up more if they feel safe," he said.
"You walk into your footy club and you feel safe. It's a place where you can say whatever you want to the right person.
"We aren't bursting into tears every five seconds but to get a coffee with someone while watching the footy and say 'hey, I'm going through some stuff', that's what we need to do."
Worland's not-for-profit organisation has grown quicker than he could have imagined in recent years, especially with the likes of Australian cricketer Steve Smith one of their ambassadors.
Now sponsoring his beloved Sydney Roosters and appearing on Triple M as well as Channel Nine, the Gotcha4Life founder's profile has continued to grow.
It's a big reason why he was so keen to get out to the bush.
"I always love coming to regional NSW and regional Australia in general," he said.
"It's Sunday now but on Friday I was up in regional QLD which was quite good after State of Origin. I feel like regional Australia really appreciate when you come out and have a chat.
"I think they feel like they get neglected more than people do in the cities, the services aren't quite there to be provided.
"I've been trying to get to Dubbo even before COVID."
