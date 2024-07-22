Coach in awe of 'freak' after impressive try-scoring feat

RESULT: Defeated Macquarie 46-30
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "I thought we went very well. We haven't been far off the mark the last couple of weeks and yesterday (Sunday) we strung it together.
"We still have a lot to improve on in parts of our game but a few standouts from the game were our halves, and brothers, Will and Cooper Black.
"I'm pretty excited to go into our next few games with the way we are currently playing."
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 26-12
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "I am really happy for the group to get a win.
"The results haven't been where we would've liked this year so to see them upbeat and smiling after a game was great."
RESULT: Defeated Forbes 24-14
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "We prepared for it to be physical all week.
"They are a lot better side than their position on the ladder. I still think they are right up there.
"They've done it before where they've finished fifth and physically gotten into sides. I still they'll be there come preliminary final time even if they finish sixth or seventh.
RESULT: Defeated Wellington 28-26
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "We were very lucky to get the win. We made it hard for ourselves with a lot of dropped ball in our own end and silly penalties late in the tackle count.
"'Smedey' (Jacob Smede) was unreal again for us with four tries. He's a freak."
RESULT: Defeated by St Pat's 22-8
CHRIS OSBORNE SAYS: "We should have put a few more points on them in that first half.
"We had a lot of field position in that half and we couldn't capitalise.
"Panthers did a lot better. They laid all over us in the ruck for what seemed an eternity but they got away with it and good luck to them."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 44-30
JACK BUCHANAN SAYS: N/A
RESULT: Defeated St Pat's 22-8
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "Those were pretty ordinary conditions. Pat's won the toss and they chose to run with the wind and I was happy with that because I was always going to run into the wind if I won the toss," he said.
"We went into half-time up 6-4 and with what I thought was a 20-point wind, so I was feeling pretty confident.
"Pat's turned up on their Old Boys Day. I know they were missing a lot of players but they still turned up. It was good to get one back on them after last time we played them."
RESULT: Defeated by Parkes 28-26
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "It was a tough way to lose.
"I can't single out any player, I'm so proud of all 17. We had a few boys play two games so I'm proud of them."
RESULT: Defeated by Nyngan 46-30
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "We were undermanned and out-enthused.
"There is plenty to work on this week and a few players are coming back which should help."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 24-14
CAMERON GREENHALGH SAYS: "We aren't worried about where we finish, as long as it's somewhere within the top eight.
"As long as we get there. We'll be right but we need to get some runs on the board.
"We've got another tough one this week with Parkes and we are going to need to be really good to beat them."
RESULT: Defeated by Hawks 26-12
PETER MORRIS SAYS: "Very disappointed after yesterday. Hawks wanted it more than we did.
"We lost Riley Dukes early in the second half, he is very hard to replace. Our attack was a bit flat yesterday as well.
"They didn't give in and I want this to continue for our last two games."
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 44-30
JACK BEASLEY (captain) SAYS: "Pretty pleased with the performance. Obviously there was a few lapses throughout the game in defence but take nothing away from CYMS, they're a quality side and can score points quickly.
"We've got a couple more weeks to fine tune a few things but I'm really happy with how we've been playing."
Clay Priest unavailable
