Representative selections, an injured big man and minor premiership races heat up

They may be rivals and have been for a long time but there was plenty of respect shown between Dubbo CYMS and the Forbes Magpies after their match on Sunday.
The two clubs battled it out for the Mick Wilson Memorial Shield, honouring the late former who won premierships at both clubs.
On this occasion, it was Dubbo CYMS who managed to come away with the silverware but the Magpies didn't make it easy for them.
Points seemed pretty easy to come by in some games across the grounds this weekend with several teams scoring more than 40 points.
But a few individuals caught our eye.
Parkes' Jacob Smede continued his impressive season and managed to lead the Spacies back from the brink of a big loss at home to Wellington, scoring four tries in a 28-26 win.
It wasn't the same ending for Macquarie back rower Jack Kempston who scored three tries for the Raiders against Nyngan.
Unfortunately for Kempston and his teammates, the Tigers were too good, winning 46-30.
Mudgee also went big on the scoreboard, putting 44 points on Orange CYMS in a match which featured 74 points in total.
Dubbo CYMS could be without prop Jack Quinn for some time after the hard-working forward left the field with an MCL injury on Sunday afternoon.
Quinn was one of the Fishies' best against Forbes but came off with 20 minutes left in the match, with CYMS confirming an injury to his medial collateral ligament injury.
Quinn also missed the entirety of 2023 in Sydney after an Anterior cruciate ligament injury.
It's a setback the Fishies did not want ahead of Claude Gordon's return next week from a jaw injury.
She's a talent in rugby union and league, and now Kiara Sullivan has earned another representative selection.
The Wellington Cowgirl and Redbacks star has been named in the 30-player NSW Country Rugby Union side to compete later in the year.
Fully focused on representative Wellington in two codes at the moment, Sullivan will head to Caloundra in October to play for the Australian Rugby Shield.
Mudgee might have all but wrapped up the PMP minor premiership but in the other grades things still remain wide open.
Orange CYMS and Dubbo CYMS both sit at the top of the reserve grade ladder on 22 points with three rounds remaining.
Mudgee (21 points) and Macquarie (20) are hot on their heels while Orange Hawks and Parkes are leading the way in the Tom Nelson Under 18s.
Hawks (23 points) lead Parkes (21 points), Dubbo CYMS (20 points) and Forbes (19 points) in a red-hot race for the top spot.
The Macquarie Raidettes and Bathurst St Pat's league tag sides look destined to meet again in the grand final as both sides sit at the top of their competition.
Macquarie has a one-point advantage over the Saints but the two sides are set to meet in two weekends, a match which would likely decide the minor premiership.
Bathurst Panthers 22 defeated Bathurst St Pat's 8
Dubbo CYMS 24 defeated Forbes Magpies 14
Mudgee Dragons 44 defeated Orange CYMS 30
Parkes Spacemen 28 defeated Wellington Cowboys 26
Nyngan Tigers 46 defeated Macquarie Raiders 30
Orange Hawks 26 defeated Lithgow Workies Wolves 12
