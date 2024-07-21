Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Representative selections, an injured big man and minor premiership races heat up

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 21 2024 - 7:10pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Club legend honoured

They may be rivals and have been for a long time but there was plenty of respect shown between Dubbo CYMS and the Forbes Magpies after their match on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.