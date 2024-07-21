Highway closed due to motorbike crash, diversions in place

The Oxley Highway is closed in both directions due to a motorbike crash.
The incident is at Rifle Range Road near Warren.
Emergency services, including police and NSW Ambulance, are attending.
Diversions are in place for light vehicles. Police are escorting heavy vehicles passed the crash site.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution.
Live Traffic NSW states the crash was just after 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon.
