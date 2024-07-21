Funding injection to boost city's housing

We're leading the newsletter this morning with the $1 million housing grant given to Dubbo Regional Council. Not only will the funding help create some strategies to outline the housing priorities for decades to come, it will also help houses go up in the city's north-west faster than expected. Read the full story here.
Meanwhile, have you been wondering about the Liberal development in Macquarie Street? Tom Barber has an update on what's happening.
And for something light, check out the most common baby names in Dubbo.
In sport, Nick Guthrie has put together a list of our local Olympic and Paralympic stars. He's even worked out when they'll be on TV.
Have a good week!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
