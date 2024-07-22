Gorillas fire late to seal a major semi-final spot while Rhinos improve

The Narromine Gorillas have all but confirmed their spot in the New Holland Cup major semi-final after defeating the Dubbo Rhinos.
The Gorillas made it two wins from as many games at Apex Oval this season, downing the Rhinos 29-15 in a dominant second half performance.
Trailing at half-time, Gorillas captain Hughie Browning was happy with his side's fightback in the second 40 minutes.
"It was a great game, we been building heading into finals and were down a bit of numbers," he said.
"I think that's a club mentality, it's the next person up kind of thing. Whether you are playing two games or not in your normal position, it's just about turning up for each other and getting a win on the board.
"I think in country rugby, your second grade sides' strength probably shows how the club is going as a whole. To have our second grade on top and first grade sitting second is great.
"It's been a long process to get to building where we want to be so it's nice to see it paying off."
The Gorillas opened the scoring through Oliver Kearney before the home side opted to take a penalty goal attempt from directly in front.
Dale Smith made no mistakes for the Rhinos nailing the shot at goal, and soon they took the lead with Sion Gordon running away to score.
Leading 10-5 at half-time, the Rhinos looked destined for an upset win but Narromine used the strong breeze to their advantage.
The away side came out of the sheds firing in the second half and Rhinos coach Graham Conn believes they weren't able to match it with Narromine.
"We led the game at half-time and we right in the contest then we disappeared for 20 minutes," he said.
"I think we have a young scrum and some blokes who are developing so we will keep working away there. I think we've got to be better at the ruck, our ball retention was what killed us at the ruck.
"Narromine was really good there and we knew that, it's something we have to counteract."
Tries to Kearney, Tim Allworth, Lachie Sinclair and Ben Peters blew the Rhinos off the park as Narromine ran home victors.
"We just said after the game that it is probably the first time we have played for the full 80 minutes," Browning said.
"We've been working all year towards it, we've got next week then the bye before finals. We'll get that there and just enjoy the process as well as the games along the way."
With Mudgee leading the league and already booking in a home semi-final, Narromine are all but set to face them to host the grand final.
The Wombats may be on top of the ladder but Browning believes the competition is still anyone's to win.
"The best thing about our comp at the moment is that it is whoever turns up on the day," he said.
"Mudgee are the team to beat at the moment but the Rhinos, Parkes and us can beat anyone on their best days. It's great for the comp."
