Tackling the issues: Education, housing, pollution and trauma

Each morning we start the day at work in the Daily Liberal office with a news meeting.
It's an opportunity to check how stories are coming along and discuss the best way to report news stories.
For example if it is a story heavy with numbers, perhaps including a graph is the best way to present those details to readers so it's much easier to understand.
The use of video or getting a new photograph can help tell the story.
The Daily Liberal is fortunate to have a great team of journalists with a variety of skills and interests who can tell a good mix of stories, and looking over the past week I am again proud of what we have been able to report.
Following the release of the most recent NAPLAN data, Allison Hore compiled some graphs and wrote a story looking at how the electorate of Dubbo compared against the rest of the state. It's not uplifting, but it is important.
The plight of a local resident, Irene Thompson, in social housing while facing surgery was reported on by Sarah Falson. It involved a series of phone calls between the resident and government departments, asking some tough questions and while working on the story the department came back with a solution to help the resident.
It's not the first time we have gone into bat for local residents against bureaucracy.
Court reporter Ciara Bastow examined how a local company ended up in court after the Macquarie River was polluted. It was a story that took time to get the facts right, before we worked out the best way to structure it so readers could understand a complex issue.
Deputy editor Orlander Ruming delved into the issue of birth trauma. Speaking to an expert on the issue she was able to pull the information together to explain to readers what the issue was, and write it in a way that helped them understand.
Sometimes journalism is celebrating successes and other times it is shining a light into dark places.
We do both, and I'm proud to be part of a team that does it well.
I hope you enjoy the stories and enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
