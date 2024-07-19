Representative star banned despite not taking part in match due to injury

Being sidelined due to injury hasn't been enough to stop star fullback Mitch Andrews from receiving a Peter McDonald Premiership suspension.
The former NSW Country representative will miss two crucial Peter McDonald Premiership fixtures for Bathurst St Pat's after being hit with a rarely seen charge.
Andrews was on the sidelines due to injury during the meeting between St Pat's and Lithgow on Sunday, July 7, but became involved during the first grade fixture and was hit with charges of 'disputes the decision of the referee' and 'disturbs the enjoyment of the game'.
He pleaded not guilty to both but was found guilty of the latter charge and received a two-game suspension and a one-match suspended sentence for the next 12 months.
Andrews will now miss Saturday's bumper Bathurst derby clash with Panthers as well as the trip to Orange CYMS the following weekend.
Both games are hugely important for Pat's given they are seventh on the ladder and only three points clear of ninth-placed Wellington with four rounds remaining.
Andrews is scheduled to return in the round 14 meeting with the Macquarie Raiders.
Elsewhere in the PMP, three other players were charged but only one was suspended.
That player was Wellington outside back Jordan Stanley, who will miss Sunday's trip to Parkes after receiving a one-week ban for a grade one careless high tackle.
Two Dubbo CYMS players - Harry Ritchie and Jyie Chapman - escaped suspension.
Ritchie was accused of biting by Wellington five-eighth Jai Merritt during last round's fixture at Kennard Park but was found not guilty due to a lack of evidence, while Chapman received a concerning act notice after being sent-off late in the match due to dissent.
A week prior, Jy Lawrence-Lyall of Orange Hawks was handed a one-match ban for dangerous contact.
Dylan Branda of St Pat's and Orange CYMS' Rhys Draper also faced the judiciary during the week ending July 12 but neither received a suspension.
