Murder accused to be released on bail

When a man was stabbed and died in South Dubbo last year it shocked the community. Allison Hore has been following the case, and has the latest update which has seen the accused granted bail.
For something a little lighter, Orlander Ruming has taken a look at what Dubbo's most popular baby names were in 2023. It appears that some names that were popular many years ago have made a comeback and Orlander has spoken to a local family about the unique names of their kids.
The site of the Daily Liberal's former office in Macquarie Street is back in the news. Tom Barber reports on the latest update from the developers who plan to build a tower there.
Tom has also taken a look at this weekend's round of the Peter McDonald Premiership and has all the details of the matches.
Enjoy reading and have a great weekend.
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
