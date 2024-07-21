Olympics the perfect motivation for world championships-bound Penman

The Olympics couldn't arrive at a better time for Ella Penman.
The time difference with Paris means it's plenty of late nights ahead, but the Games will provide a perfectly-timed shot of motivation for the 18-year-old.
Shortly after the conclusion of the Olympics, Penman will represent Australia in the World Athletics Under 20 Championships.
"I'm not sure it's fully sunk in, but it's definitely getting more," the St John's student laughed.
"We had a camp not that long ago on the Gold Coast and that made me more excited and made me feel it's getting a bit more real now.
"I didn't believe it a little while ago."
As someone with her own Olympic dream, getting to watch the Games and seeing the best in the world race for gold just weeks before she does is a special feeling.
"That's been a childhood dream of mine and I feel like it's good timing as well, watching it just before I go," Penman said.
The World Championships will be held at Lima on August 27-31, and the whole experience shapes as a special one for Dubbo's reigning Young Sportsperson of the Year.
The overseas adventure will be shared with her father, Mark, who is also her coach.
"Obviously for me, it's great making it, but he got me there," Penman said.
"I think it's great that my dad's my coach because he's there full-time and can help me with my nutrition, my training and he'll be at every comp with me. It's a one-on-one coach, really."
Penman will spend a week in camp prior to the Games, acclimatising and training, before the championships begin.
The relay heats will be run on Friday, August 30 (AEST) before the finals will be staged the next day.
Penman earned her spot on the Australian team after strong results and improved times over the space of two years.
Last year was particularly successful for the long-distance specialist, with silver medals in both the 400m and 800m at the Australian All School championships a particular highlight.
The teammates she'll line up with in the Australian relay are known to her, having long-been rivals at state and national titles.
Getting the chance to know them better and work on relay tactics was part of the Gold Coast training camp, which was another moment which confirmed to Penman she was where she wanted to be.
"It was great to be around that environment where it's pretty high-class and quality," she said.
"It's very motivating and having people like that around me is good. I love all my friends in Dubbo, but being around more people that are runners at a high level and training with them as well is great.
"It's very motivating."
If she remains on her current trajectory, there will come a time when Penman has to leave Dubbo to continue chasing her dream.
While that remains the goal, her hometown certainly with forgotten.
She thanked the support she's received from family, friends and businesses who've assisted in ways varying from messages of congratulations to fundraising and donations so she could make the trip to Lima.
There were also special words for her sponsor, No Timid Souls, which helps support for track and field prospects around the country.
"It's made me realise how much support I have around Dubbo and just everywhere," Penman said.
"No Timid Souls was my sponsor and they've done some stuff and fundraising and that was amazing.
"I'm very proud to represent this town and the athletics club and my region, state, and country."
