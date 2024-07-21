How a $1 million grant will help more people find homes in our growing city

The $1.26 million federal government grant will be used to expedite work at the north-west urban release area, as well as to develop a range of housing strategies.
About 5500 homes are expected to be constructed in the north-west urban area. Under the design controls being developed, medium and higher housing will be encouraged.
Dubbo Regional Council's acting director strategy, partnerships and engagement Steven Jennings said the first houses are expected in the area by the end of the year.
In 30 to 35 years Mr Jennings expects there to be upwards of 23,000 people living in the new west Dubbo release areas on about 10,000 lots.
And by 2040, about one-third to one-half of the north-west urban release zone will be full.
"[The grant] is not about unlocking houses worth $1.26 million. It's going to get us well-placed to build thousands of houses over the next 20 to 30 years," Mr Jennings said.
The majority of the funding will also be used to develop a range of housing strategies.
They include an affordable housing plan - which as the name suggests will make sure there are housing options to suit a range of community - and the residential areas development strategy - which Mr Jennings said would look at the rural and residential areas the currently exist to see if any land could be turned into a residential zone.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said the housing strategies would provide clear framework for the council across the next two decades.
He said they would help drive an increased delivery of new housing, which in turn would "get more people into homes".
"The program has been created to help achieve the National Housing Accord's target of building 1.2 million new homes over the next five years. Council remains committed to being on the front foot in tackling the housing shortage crisis, and this funding will allow us to ensure we can identify locations, types and styles of housing or development needed to help ease the pressure being experienced by many in our community," Cr Dickerson said.
In April Mr Jennings spoke to the Daily Liberal about the changing attitudes towards housing that had already been seen in the local government area.
In the 2013/14 financial year - pre-amalgamation with the Wellington Shire Council - 76 per cent of development applications for residential development were for single dwellings. In 2022/23 it was 54 per cent.
"People want different types of housing. There's more of a focus on dual occupancy development with the two houses one block, or multi-dwelling development ... But one of the big things that we've seen growth in is the secondary dwellings, like granny flats," Mr Jennings said.
It's one of the reasons the council is focusing on higher density housing in the north-west urban release area.
Mr Jennings said community consultation would be undertaken on the housing strategies and the work being done in the north-west in the near future.
