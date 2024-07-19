Teen sensation is lighting up the PMP

It's reporter Nick Guthrie here with you for another edition of FootyHQ.
In our roles, there are few things better than seeing a player go from an exciting and talented junior at a local level through to the very top of the game.
Being based in Dubbo, I've been extremely lucky to have witnessed the rise of both Kotoni Staggs and Matt Burton from Western Rams sensations to established NRL stars and Australian internationals in the last few years alone.
Orange, Bathurst, Parkes, Mudgee and almost every other town in our region has stories like that over the years as well.
I'm not here to help too much pressure on Eli Morris or anoint him as the next to follow in those footsteps, but the 18-year-old has been brilliant during the 2024 season.
Having starred during Lithgow's run to the 2023 Tom Nelson Premiership under 18s grand final, the young halfback has stepped up to first grade with ease.
He's received a huge amount of praise this season, with players and coaches from top four sides Parkes and Dubbo CYMS alone both raving about his potential after escaping from Lithgow with wins in the past few weeks.
We spoke to him in the last couple of days about what it's like in first grade, and how he's got his sights set on the top level of the game.
Lithgow has its final home game of the season this weekend and will be aiming for a win against last-placed Orange Hawks, while there are marquee games at both Bathurst and Mudgee.
It will be a special day at Jack Arrow Oval as St Pat's and Panthers both hold premiership reunions during the latest Bathurst derby.
At Mudgee, the competition-leading Dragons meet third-placed Orange CYMS while there's a 2022 grand final rematch at Dubbo with CYMS taking on Forbes.
