Road repair funding boosted but smaller cut for rural councils

A federal road repair program has received a funding boost, but will it benefit roads in our region?
Member for Parkes Mark Coulton has welcomed an increase to the Roads to Recovery funding program. However, he thinks regional areas will miss out on the full benefits.
"While any increase is welcome news, it's extremely disappointing to see that funding allocations have not been weighted to support our disadvantaged regional, rural and remote councils," Mr Coulton said.
In November, 2023, the federal government announced it will be increasing the pool of funding available to councils across the country from $500 million to $1 billion per year by the 2027 to 2028 financial year.
Announcing the funding, federal infrastructure minister Catherine King said while major road corridors get a lot of attention, it's local council roads people spend the most time on.
She said the funding would help councils tackle massive maintenance bills following flooding.
"Regional road networks have been battered by severe weather events over the last few years. This funding will help councils to fix and maintain our roads," she said.
"This funding increase will give councils certainty and the ability to plan, along with a reduction in the administrative burden.
"We are doing this in a responsible way, to give councils the funding they need while also ensuring the increase doesn't put pressure on inflation."
But Mr Coulton says the recently released five-year funding allocation reveals an imbalance in the increases expected for country councils and their city counterparts.
He said capital city, metropolitan and most coastal regional councils will receive increased funding of 76 per cent.
Meanwhile, a majority of rural and regional councils - including every council in the Parkes electorate - will only receive an increase of 46.7 per cent.
"I don't understand why the lesser increase has been allocated for our councils when it should be the opposite," Mr Coulton said.
"Many of our rural councils have much larger networks of roads to maintain compared to their more prosperous city counterparts.
"This again highlights the Labor Government's disregard for the regions, further exacerbating the disadvantage our councils face when it comes to keeping on top of road maintenance and upgrades."
Local Government managed roads represent 77 per cent of the national road network by length, with around 75 per cent of local councils located in regional, rural and remote areas.
According to the 2024 National State of the Assets Report, $23.1 billion worth of local government roads are in poor condition, $18.7 billion have poor function and $17 billion have poor capacity.
"I know councils throughout the Parkes electorate rely on this funding, and I see no reason why they should not receive the same proportional increase as city councils," Mr Coulton said.
"I will continue to advocate for our councils to receive the level of funding they require to provide safe and productive local roads that our communities need to thrive.
"Communities throughout the Parkes electorate are crying out for more investment in their local road networks and they don't deserve to be treated as second class citizens."
