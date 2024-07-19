Former NRL stars still missing as key man out of derby rematch

Mudgee are still without two of their biggest names for this weekend's grudge match against Orange CYMS as Jack Littlejohn and Zac Saddler absent. Both of the Mudgee players picked up injuries against Bathurst Panthers and left the match early. In good news for the Dragons, player-coach Clay Priest is back and will start at lock. Hayden Carpenter is a possibility to move into the halves with Pacey Stockton also returning.