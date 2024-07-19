Former NRL stars still missing as key man out of derby rematch

Round 12
Saturday, July 20
Jack Arrow Sporting Complex, Bathurst
Kick-off 3:30pm (league tag starts 12pm)
ST PAT'S: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Ray Towney, 3 Caleb Wardman, 4 Matt Beattie, 5 Dylan Branda, 6 Cooper Neilsen, 7 Noah Griffiths, 8 Nic Booth, 9 Jack O'Neill, 10 Jake Anlezark, 11 Jackson Brien, 12 Josh Belfanti, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 Josh Hanrahan, 15 Jordan Boney, 16 Cooper Earsman, 17 TBC. Coach: Chris Osborne.
Mitch Andrews has been named to return at fullback but won't play this weekend. Andrews has been handed a two-match suspension following his side's win against Lithgow. Jackson Brien will continue his regular position moves and will start in the back row. Ray Towney also comes onto the wing and Jake Anlezark also joins the starting side.
PANTHERS: 1 Callum Limon, 2 Evan Cafe, 3 Tieryn Toomey-White, 4 Josh Rivett, 5 Tawhiwhi Karaitiana, 6 Dylan Miles, 7 Nick Tilburg, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Tom Lemmich, 10 Jed Betts, 11 Jackson Vallis, 12 Brady Cheshire, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Kalen Reweti, 15 Mikaera Wharaeaitu-Ormsby, 16 Guy Hammond, 17 Tiaho Mamahona-Taiaroa. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
The Panthers will be without their star halfback Josh Merritt for the second Bathurst derby. Merritt will be replaced by Nick Tilburg who moves into the halves. Kalen Reweti and Mikaera Wharaeaitu-Ormsby are the new faces on the bench.
Sunday, July 21
Apex Oval, Dubbo
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
CYMS: 1 Jeremy Thurston, 2 Harry Ritchie, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Clynton Edwards, 5 Ratu Roko, 6 Mitch Cleary, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jack Quinn, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Jaymn Cleary, 11 Jarryn Powyer, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Ben Marlin; Bench: 14 Troyden Dixon, 15 Sullivan Haycock, 16 Jarrod Spicer, 17 Tom Stimpson. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
Dubbo CYMS will receive a big boost this weekend with Jeremy Thurston returning from suspension. The fullback slots straight back into the number one jersey with Troyden Dixon moving to the bench. Winger Ratu Roko has also been named to make a return from injury but could be a late withdrawal.
FORBES: 1 Tom Toohey, 2 Connor Greenhalgh, 3 Coopa Martin, 4 David White, 5 Jordan Hartwig, 6 Jack Smith, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Tom Phillips, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Jake Haddrill, 11 Traie Merritt, 12 Ben Maguire, 13 Jake Grace; Bench: 14 Jack Hartwig, 15 Charlie Lennon, 16 Tom Caldwell, 17 Marty Herbert, 18 Jake Stenhouse. Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh.
The Magpies will welcome back an important player of their own on Sunday as Nick Greenhalgh makes a return from injury. The former Western Rams playmaker will start at halfback and Tom Caldwell will move to the bench. Campbell Rubie drops out of the side with David White named to start at centre.
Glen Willow Sporting Complex, Mudgee
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
MUDGEE: 1 Nathan Orr, 2 Ethan Pegus, 3 David West, 4 Camden Sutton, 5 Harrison Hopkins, 6 TBC, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Nick Bligh, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Will Stockton, 11 Ryan O'Connor, 12 Cody Godden, 13 Clay Priest; Bench: 14 Billy Carberry, 15 Chad Chandler, 16 Luke Moody, 17 Hayden Carpenter. Coach: Clay Priest.
Mudgee are still without two of their biggest names for this weekend's grudge match against Orange CYMS as Jack Littlejohn and Zac Saddler absent. Both of the Mudgee players picked up injuries against Bathurst Panthers and left the match early. In good news for the Dragons, player-coach Clay Priest is back and will start at lock. Hayden Carpenter is a possibility to move into the halves with Pacey Stockton also returning.
CYMS: 1 Jesse Buchan, 2 Liam Wilson, 3 Adam Stanford, 4 Preston Simpson, 5 Kiyan Shaw, 6 Patrick Williams, 7 Daniel Mortimer, 8 Mitch Collins, 9 Ryan Griffin, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 Marcel Ikinofo, 12 Ethan McKellar, 13 Dylan Kelly; Bench: 14 Matty Fuller, 15 Rhys Draper, 16 Anthony Redfern, 17 Ethan Bereyne. Captain-coach: Jack Buchanan.
Jack Buchanan has opted to make just two changes to his side which defeated Orange Hawks two weeks ago. Liam Wilson comes onto the wing for Ethan Kennedy while Anthony Redfern joins the bench.
Jock Colley Field, Parkes
PARKES: 1 Sam Dwyer, 2 Malakai Folau, 3 Tuhi Pompey, 4 Fiohira Faingaa, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Joseph Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Jake Hutchings, 9 Jake Porter, 10 Nikola Sovatabua, 11 Riley Scott, 12 Brandon Paige, 13 Cody Crisp; Bench: 14 Jake Dooley, 15 Isileli Matalave, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Chad Porter.
After a win against Nyngan, the Spacies will keep their side mostly the same when they host Wellington. Jordan Pope drops out of the team which moves Jake Hutchings to the starting prop role. Jake Dooley will remain on the bench.
WELLINGTON: 1 Tyrone Tattersall, 2 Ben Cook, 3 TBC, 4 Jeff Lingwoodock, 5 Brian Baxter, 6 Mason Williams, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Richard Peckham, 10 Manassah Timu, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Jake Newman, 13 Nat Lindsay; Bench: 14 Elijah Colliss, 15 TBC, 16 Seaun Stanley Jr, 17 Logan Conn. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
The Cowboys have made a change to their spine ahead of a tough road trip to Parkes. Mason Williams moves to five-eighth and Tyrone Tattersall returns to fullback. Williams' move comes after Jai Merritt injured his ankle against Dubbo CYMS in Wellington's last match.
Larkin Oval, Nyngan
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
NYNGAN: 1 Charlie Wykes, 2 Matty McDougall, 3 James Tuitahi, 4 Terrance Ryan, 5 Sam Simmons, 6 Cooper Black, 7 Will Black, 8 Bill Quarmby, 9 Aidan Bermingham, 10 Jacob Neill, 11 Corey Cox, 12 Rory Quarmby, 13 Jackson Cox; Bench: 14 Ratu Manoa Satala, 15 Harry Hammond, 16 Braith Boyd, 17 Kelevi Ralulu. Captain-coach: James Tuitahi.
NSW Country under 18s representative Cooper Black will play his second match of first grade this weekend. Black appeared on the wing for the Tigers last round but will move into the halves to partner his brother, Will. Jacob Neill will move back to prop and Aidan Bermingham comes back into the side.
MACQUARIE: 1 Ash Widders, 2 Charlie Kempston, 3 Eric Fernando, 4 Carl Ralph, 5 Aisake Masiwala, 6 Harry Kempston, 7 Jason Boney, 8 Netava Naruma, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Alex Ronayne, 11 Jack Kempston, 12 Kyjuan Crawford, 13 Billy Gilbert; Bench: 14 Cameron Dennis, 15 Macauley Ryan, 16 Johnny Mafiti, 17 TBC. Coach: Jack Kavanagh.
The Raiders have made a few subtle changes this week and have named Ash Widders at fullback. The electric outside back moved to the position mid-way through last weekend's game. Tyson Fuller also drops out of the side with Eric Fernando coming back in. Johnny Mafiti joins the bench.
Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
LITHGOW: 1 Tom Large, 2 Riley Dukes, 3 Elias Dukes, 4 Lachie Thompson, 5 Aaron Kelso, 6 Kaidyn Whittaker, 7 Eli Morris, 8 Tom Fraser, 9 Jake Gale, 10 Lachlan Large, 11 Kye Cameron, 12 Travis Dukes, 13 Luke Brown; Bench: 14 Braith Green, 15 Hayden Rodham, 16 Kevin Large, 17 TBC. Coach: Peter Morris.
Luke Brown returns for Lithgow this weekend after serving a one-match suspension and has been named to start at lock. Jake Gale will move to hooker, pushing Harrison Bender out of the side to take on the Hawks.
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Michael Latu, 3 Harrison Kukla, 4 Harry Wald, 5 Brodie Tarleton, 6 Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill, 7 Kaydden Hoad, 8 Glen Maxwell, 9 Billy Morgan, 10 Nathan Potts, 11 Lachlan Lawson, 12 Adam Hart, 13 Connor Vardanega; Bench: 14 Jarrod Morgan, 15 Marlin Pollack, 16 Jaiden Powyer, 17 Te Riri Maxwell. Coach: Shane Rodney.
Halfback Kaydden Hoad is back for the Hawks on their road trip to Lithgow, replacing Max Wilson. Ethan Young is out of the side while Adam Hart moves to the back row.
