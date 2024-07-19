The most popular baby names in Dubbo and the family bucking the trends

When Ashleigh Kitchin and her husband Hamish were thinking baby names, they knew they wanted something unique.
The couple have four kids together, with their youngest Vinnie born in October 2023.
Their other three children are named Sawyer, Solomon and Elsie.
"We love names that are unique or non common. So when we found the names we liked we couldn't think of any others that might suit them," Mrs Kitchin said.
Each child also has two middle names, one from each side of the family, mostly from people who they have a special connection to, she said.
Vinnie was named after Mrs Kitchin's pop and Elsie after her great-great grandmother.
Sawyer was also named after family. Mr Kitchin's pop was a timber cutter and the name Sawyer means 'wood cutter'.
Solomon came from a joke name Mr Kitchin was called when he was young. But they both loved it enough to use it for one of their sons.
Mrs Kitchin said they never gave any thought to the lists of most common names or even what other people would think.
"We love their names and that's all that matters," she said.
In Dubbo in 2023, the most common name for boys was Oliver, while for girls it was tied between Mackenzie and Mia.
A NSW Births, Deaths and Marriages spokesperson said the second most common boys name for the year was Muhammad, followed by William in third.
Tied for fourth were Samuel, Tommy, Thomas, Carter, Logan, Charlie and Hudson.
The third most popular name for girls was Olivia. That was followed by Lottie, Isla, Ava, Elsie, Violet, Florence and Amelia in equal fourth.
The lists are similar to the most popular names for babies in NSW.
In 2023, Oliver topped the state for boys and Isla was the most common for girls.
Boys
Girls
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.