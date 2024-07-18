Former mayor granted costs after trial thrown out

Former mayor Ben Shields has been awarded costs after a sexual assault trial against him was thrown out. Allison Hore looks back at the events that took place in this legal drama.
In another court matter, Ciara Bastow reports on a local business that has been hit with a hefty fine after polluting the Macquarie River with dirty water.
Meanwhile the countdown is on to the upcoming council election, and Orlander Ruming reveals the latest candidate to announce their name will be on the ballot paper.
In sport, Nick Guthrie is looking at the Olympics before they begin next week and he has all the details on where you can catch the Central West athletes who will be competing.
Enjoy reading and have a great day!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.