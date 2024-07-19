Will this multi-million dollar site still go ahead? Developers provide update

Local developer MAAS Property Group has given an update on the Liberal site on Macquarie Street.
The planned development has been in the company's plans for years but no shovels have been put in the ground.
Now, the developers have provided some insight into how things are going.
"Since getting development approval we have undertaken numerous cost planning and design reviews as well as work with potential tenants to try and get the right balance," MAAS Property Development Director Michael Noonan said.
"The unprecedented increase in construction costs over the past few years has had a significant impact."
The former Daily Liberal site has been vacant since the masthead moved locations with MAAS Properties planning on building a 15-storey mixed-use tower, along with low-rise retail buildings.
The tower would be made up of a 162-room hotel over nine floors.
Despite being approved Dubbo Regional Council twice, no construction has begun.
"We would like to develop the site however we need to make sure the project is commercially viable and sustainable for the tenant's and operators of the proposed development," Mr Noonan said.
The original development was approved in 2019 by council and Mr Noonan said they are just as frustrated as some people looking on at the empty site.
"Yes (frustrating), it is but the significant increases in construction costs are being felt by all developers across the country so the challenges we're facing are not unique," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.